Month-long fair begins at Hossainpur

KISHOREGANJ, Jan 20: To mark the Mujib Barsha, birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, a month-long fair began on Dhonkura Helipad in Hossainpur Upazila of the district on Saturday.Upazila Awami League and its front wings organised the fair.Special Assistant of Prime Minister Agriculturist Md Moshiur Rahman Humayun inaugurated the fair as chief guest while Araibaria Union Parishad (UP) Chairman Md Khurshid Uddin chaired the programme.Among others, Upazila Parishad Chairman Mohammad Sohel, Upazila Nirbahi Officer Sheikh Mohi Uddin, Hossainpur Municipality Mayor Abdul Qayum Khokan, Officer-in-Charge of Hossainpur Police Station Sheikh Mostafizur Rahman, Acting President of Upazila Awami League (AL) Md Jahirul Islam Nuru Mia, General Secretary Shah Mahbubul Haque, President of municipality AL Professor Mostafizur Rahman Mobarez, Sidla UP Chairman Mohammad Siraj Uddin, upazila AL Information & Research Secretary Journalist Prodip Kumar Sarker, Journalists Hashim Reza Danis, Moshiur Rahman Sumon, and upazila Krishak League President Akhter Hossen Dulal also spoke at the programme.At least 52 stalls have been set up in the fair venue.