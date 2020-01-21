Ten detained on different charges in two districts





KAMALNAGAR, LAXMIPUR: Police, in a drive, arrested eight persons including two women for being involved in unsocial activities in Kamalnagar Upazila of the district on Sunday night.

The arrested persons are: Md Shakil, Al Amin and Helal Uddin of Shiksha Village in Ramgati Upazila, Abdul Motaleb of Shebagram area, Korban Ali of Char Martin area under Kamalnagar Unpazila, Kabir Hossain of Char Kalkini area, and Beauty Akhter and Moyna Begum of Matiranga area in Khagrachhari.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Kamalnagar Police Station (PS) Muhammad Nurul Absar said Jahanara Begum Jani, former member of Hazirhat Union Parishad, has been involved in prostitution business since long. On information, a team of police conducted a drive in her house at Char Jangalia at night and arrested eight persons from there.

Jahanara Begum Jani managed to flee.

The arrested persons were produced to the court on Monday, the OC added.

BARAIGRAM, NATORE: Police arrested two persons in Baraigram Upazila of the district on Sunday evening in a case filed over rape of a 10th grader girl. The arrested persons are: Jalal Uddin, father of prime accused Rasul Alam, 17, a resident of Rajapur Village in the upazila and the village head (Gram Prodhan) Ashraful Islam.

Sub-Inspector of Baraigram PS Ahsan Habib said Rasul Alam intercepted the girl in front of Bajitpur Dakhil Madrasa, which was shut down recently, on Saturday morning on her way to school from home.

He took the girl to an abandoned room of the madrasa and raped her.

Hearing the victim's cry for help, locals rushed to the spot, rescued the girl and caught Rasul red-handed.

Later, Jalal and Ashraful forcecibly took Rasul away from the local people.

Victim's father filed a case with the PS against three in this connection.

Baraigram PS OC Dilip Kumar Das said the medical check-up of the victim was finished but prime accused Rasul still on the run.



















