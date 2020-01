To observe 103rd birth anniversary of Poet Ahsan Habib, the district administration and Pirojpur Shishu Academy jointly organised various programmes at Shishu Academy in the town on Monday. photo: observer

PIROJPUR, Jan 20: To observe 103rd birth anniversary of Poet Ahsan Habib, different programmes were held at Shishu Academy in the town on Monday in a befitting manner.The district administration and Pirojpur Shishu Academy organised the programmes includingdiscussion meeting, recitation and prize-giving ceremony.District Child Affairs Officer Md Mojammel Hossain chaired the discussion meeting.