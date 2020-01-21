Two persons killed in road mishaps in two districts





RAJSHAHI: A sexagenarian man was killed as a three wheeler hit him in Puthia Upazila of the district on Sunday afternoon.

Deceased Munser Ali, 65, was the resident of Biraldah Paschimpara area in the upazila.

Quoting witnesses, In-Charge of Paba Highway Police Outpost Sub-Inspector (SI) Kazal Kumar Nandi said a cattle-laden three wheeler (locally known as Bhudbhudi) hit Munser in Shibpur Bazaar area on the Dhaka-Rajshahi Highway in the afternoon, leaving him critically injured. He died on the way to local hospital, the SI added.

DINAJPUR: A woman was killed as a motorcycle plunged into roadside ditch in Kaharol Upzila of the districy on Sunday afternoon.

Deceased Akhi Akter, 22, was the wife of Shahin Alam, a resident of Rosulpur Village in the upazila.

Quoting witnesses, Officer-in-Charge of Kaharol Police Station (PS) Monoz Kumar Rai said a motorcycle, carrying Akhi and her husband, fell into a roadside ditch in Khetpukur area around 3.30pm when the motorcycle was trying to overtake a trolley, leaving Akhi dead on the spot.

An unnatural death case was filed with the PS in this connection.















