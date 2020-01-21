Jatka seized at Ramgati

LAXMIPUR, Jan 20: River police in a drive recovered around eight mounds of jatka (immature hilsa) in Ramgati Upazila of the district early Monday.

Sub-Inspector of Ramgati Borokheri River Police Outpost Md Jahangir said on information, they conducted a drive on the bank of Meghna River in the upazila around 4am and seized a trawler load of jatka.

The fishermen fled the scene sensing the presence of law enforcers.

Later, the seized fishes have been distributed among the poor people and orphanages in the area around 10am.























