Tuesday, 21 January, 2020, 6:31 AM
Home Countryside

Juice extractors busy making date molasses at Bagha

Published : Tuesday, 21 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 49
Our Correspondent

RAJSHAHI, Jan 20: With the approach of winter, date juice extractors, popularly known as gacchis, are busy making molasses from extracted date juice in Bagha Upazila of the district.
Date juice molasses of the upazila has a great reputation across the country.
Citing official sources, local molasses traders said about Tk 15.50 crore will be earned from the date molasses trading this year, but unofficial sources said the earnings may reach more than Tk 20 crore.
Sources said there are over 4,000 date gardens in the upazila, and some 30,389 families are related to date juice and molasses business here.
A gacchi can extract juice from 50 to 55 date trees daily. Currently, about 4,000 gacchis in different areas of the upazila are busy extracting the juice.
It was learned that farmers employ gacchis according to the number of trees. The gacchis have to extract juice and make molasses throughout the season.
A molasses haat sits at Bagha Bazaar in Bagha Upazila of the district on Sunday and Thursday each week. Visiting the haat recently, it was found that per kg date molasses was being sold at Tk 60 to 70. In the beginning of the season, per kg molasses was sold at Tk 90 to 95.
Enamul Haque, owner of Bhai-Bhai Enterprise at Bagha Bazaar, said molasses worth about Tk 45 to 50 crore will be sold in this winter.
Upazila agricultural office sources said the local date molasses industry will boost if government supports farmers through commercial sponsoring. As a result, molasses will be exported abroad, and the government will earn huge revenue.


