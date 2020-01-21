Video
Tuesday, 21 January, 2020
Bir Shreshtha Ruhul Amin disregarded in his district

Published : Tuesday, 21 January, 2020
Our Correspondent

BEGUMGANJ, NOAKHALI, Jan 20: Bir Shreshtha Ruhul Amin remains disregarded in his own district even after 48 years of independence.
Various establishments, built after his name, are plagued with numerous problems. Those are losing attraction due to lack of proper care.
Locals urged the authority concerned to pay the deserved respect to the hero by taking care of the establishments built after his name.
Ruhul Amin was born in Bagpanchra Village under Dewti Union in Sonaimuri Upazila of Noakhali on December 10, 1934. Later, he joined Bangladesh Navy as captain. He was martyred by the firing of the Pakistani occupation army, six days before the victory, at Rupsha Upazila of Khulna on December 10.
Commemorating his contribution to the Liberation War, Bagpanchra Village was renamed Ruhul Amin Nagar.
With an initiative by Sonaimuri Municipality, various establishments were established to spread the correct history of the Liberation War to the new generation. But, the establishments are now facing various problems due to lack of proper maintenance.
Locals complained a public library and a museum have remained closed as the gatekeeper resigned from his job as he was not getting salary. Providing new books to the library has remained suspended for the last six years.
Akhter Hossen of Ruhul Amin Nagar said, despite renaming the village, there is no development here. The main road of the village has collapsed.
Though Bangladesh Navy built a house at Tk 62 lakh for the family of Ruhul Amin, his son Showkat Ali said they are not getting enough help to survive.
Freedom Fighter Golam Mostafa Bhuiyan said the government should take care of the establishments.
Deputy Commissioner Tanmay Das said the district administration will try to solve the issues.
Locals, however, demanded relocating the grave of Ruhul Amin from Khulna to his own village in Noakhali.
















