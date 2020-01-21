Deprived paddy farmers opt for Rabi crops





Though the government has fixed the price of per maund paddy at Tk 1,040, it has not been effective due to syndication. So, farmers had to count losses as they were forced to sell paddy at cheap rate.

For more than a decade, the underground water level in the area has been declining drastically. Cultivation of irrigation-based crops, including paddy, has decreased in the region.

On the other hand, compared to the previous seasons, farmers are cultivating more Rabi crops like mustard, wheat, potato, sweet potato, and onion.

Sources at the Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE) in Rajshahi said, a total of 1,60,458 hectares of land have been brought under Rabi crop cultivation this year.

About 80 per cent of the farmers at Chalanda Village in Godagari Upazila of the district have brought their lands under the cultivation of different crops avoiding paddy this year.

Farmer Taskil Islam of the village said, "I did not get fair price of paddy for the last two years. As a result, I opted for Rabi crop farming this season. I hope to get a good profit from the farming."

Tanore Upazila Deputy Assistant Agriculture Officer Shamser Ali said promotion of less-water consuming crops in Barind area will be a good sign for lessening the gradually mounting pressure on its underground water. His department is motivating farmers to cultivate crops consuming less water.



























