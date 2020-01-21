Video
Tuesday, 21 January, 2020, 6:31 AM
DIU hosts Winter Camp-2020

Published : Tuesday, 21 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 40
City Desk

Participants showing their certificates of participation at the 3rd Winter Camp-2020 organised by Daffodil International University in Dhaka recently.

Daffodil International University (DIU) recently hosted 'Winter Camp-2020' for the third time.  
A contingent of 33 participants from SIAS University  of China which is a dearest and active partner university of Daffodil International University joined the Winter Camp at DIU, according to a press release.
The camp started from 12 January and continued until 17 January 2020.
The closing ceremony of event was held at DIU auditorium on January 18, 2020.
Dr Md Sabur Khan, Chairman, BoT of DIU was present as chief guest in the closing ceremony.
Prof Dr SM Mahbub Ul Haque Majumder, Pro Vice-Chancellor of DIU and Charlie Chen, Coordinator of International Cooperation and Exchange, SIAS University were present as special guests while Prof Dr Md Fokhray Hossain, Director of International Affairs of DIU presided over the programme.
Throughout the week, the team had different cross-cultural learning experiences about Bangladesh along with few effective sessions.
The team practiced handicraft making in the Innovation lab, a session on Critical Thinking, visiting National Memorial, National Museum, University areas, Dhaka City trip, explored Rose village, engaged in community visits, gathered knowledge on social entrepreneurship, etc.









