The National University (NU) authorities have rescheduled an examination of 4th year Honors of 2018 due to unavoidable circumstances, an official release said on Monday.

The exam of 4th year Honors of 2018 was supposed to be held on February 1, 2020, it said, adding "But now it will be held on 2nd February, 2020 ".

The exam will start from 1 pm on the day while exam schedule for other subjects will remain unchanged, it added. -BSS