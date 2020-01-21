Video
Informal waste collectors demand permanent job

Published : Tuesday, 21 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM

Jatrabari Waste Collection Workers' Union on Monday demanded permanent jobs for the informal waste workers of Dhaka North and South City Corporation areas.
They also demanded for proper education facilities for waste-workers' children.
The demands were made at a media campaign titled 'Safety and security of informal and household waste collectors' jointly arranged by JatrabariWaste Collection Workers' Union and Grambangla Unnayon Committee at the Jatiya Press Club.
Jatrabari Waste Collection Workers' Union President Rina Begum said permanent jobs are a crying need for the workers in order to support their family.
"We collect waste from various houses and roads in the city corporation areas and earn our livelihood by selling them especially various plastic and metal items found there...We could sell plastic at a higher price before, but now the selling rate has dropped. As a result, it has become very difficult to run the family. So we urge the city corporation authorities that we should be given jobs under them," she said.    -UNB


