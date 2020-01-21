HC issues rule to fix MRP for LPG cylinders





The court also asked the energy secretary, chairman of the energy regulatory commission and the director general of the directorate of the national consumer rights protection to submit a report regarding the initiatives taken within March 1.

The bench of Justice M Enayetur Rahim and Justice Md Mustafizur Rahman issued the ruling after hearing a writ on this regard on Monday.

Advocate Md Moniruzzaman stood for the writ while Deputy Attorney General Amit Talukder represented the state.

The Supreme Court lawyer filed the writ on January 13 seeking necessary order to fixing the maximum retail price (MRP) for liquefied natural gas (LPG) cylinder.

















