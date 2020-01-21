President for utilising scouting to serve nation



Presdient Abdul Hamid speaks at an inauguration ceremony of the 'Ninth National Cub Camporee-2020' at National Scout Training Centre at Mouchak in Gazipur on Monday. photo: pid

"Scouting helps a learner to become a good citizen through training simultaneously study . . . Utilise scouting to serve country and do humanitarian welfare acts," the President said, inaugurating the 'Ninth National Cub Camporee-2020' at the National Scout Training Centre at Mouchak in Gazipur.

Abdul Hamid, also the chief scout of Bangladesh, added: "The national development will be accelerated, if teaching of scouting can be reflected in personal, family and social lives."

Appreciating the overall activities of the scout movement across the world, he said the scouting activities can help new generation to build themselves as modern, progressive and creative citizens.

The head of the state also stated that scouting also help the society for its advancement.

"You will lead the nation tomorrow. You will build a hunger and poverty-free, secular, developed and rich Bangladesh envisioned by Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman," President Hamid told cub scouts and scouters.

Noting that Bangladesh was achieved by dint of huge sacrifices, the President categorically urged the scouts to build themselves as worthy and skilled citizens for the country.

"You will play active role in different social services and development works. Do mass awareness campaign for tree plantation, protecting environment and bio-diversity and against global warming," he suggested.

The chief scout also called upon the scouts to come forward during any rescue campaign or natural calamities including cyclone, building collapse and devastating fire incidents.

Hoping that the scouts as a patriotic and voluntary organization would expand its service-oriented activities in the days to come, President Hamid advised scouts to become active like previous days to create mass awareness against narcotics, terrorism, militancy, child marriage and fanaticism.

The new generation, who did not see 1971 Liberation War and Bangabandhu, must take lesson from the history to engage themselves in nation-building activities, he opined.

Referring to the relentless works of the incumbent government led by Prime Minter Sheikh Hasina, the head of the state urged to be partners of different development activities with positive, modern and scientific outlook in line with the 'Vision -2021', 'Vision 2041' , 'Delta Plana 2100' and 'United Nation's Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) for 2030.

On the occasion, the chief scout handed over the 'President's Rover Scout Award' to four university students and 'President's Scout Award' to 48 students for their outstanding performance in scout movement.

He also released a commemorative postage stamp at the ceremony.

Liberation War Affairs Minister AKM Mozammel Haque, Bangladesh Scouts President Md Abul Kalam Azad, Bangladesh Scouts Chief National Commissioner and Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) Commissioner Dr Md Mozammel Haque Khan, also spoke on the occasion. -BSS



















