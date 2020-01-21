Video
Tuesday, 21 January, 2020, 6:30 AM
Two new dengue patients detected in 24hr: DGHS

Published : Tuesday, 21 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 63

Two new dengue patients were hospitalised in the last 24 hours until 8am on Monday, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said.
In its regular update, the DGHS noted that currently 24 patients are being treated for dengue - 21 of them in Dhaka.
Bangladesh experienced a massive dengue outbreak last year. The government confirmed that dengue had killed 164 people.
The Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) confirmed the number after reviewing 263 out of 266 reports of dengue-related deaths.
Last year, 101,354
people were hospitalised with dengue in the
country. Of them, 101,037 made full
recovery.    -UNB


