Tuesday, 21 January, 2020, 6:30 AM
Mannan laid rest in peace in Bogura

Published : Tuesday, 21 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 52
Staff Correspondent

Awami League (AL) leader and lawmaker of Bogura-1 constituency Abul Mannann has been laid to rest in Sariakandi of Bogura.
He was buried at his family graveyard at near of Eidgah in Sariakandi upazila after the second namaz-e-janaza held at Sariakandi Degree College ground.
Earlier, his body was taken to his constituency by Helicopter.
After showing guard of honor by the Dhaka district administration to the valiant freedom fighter, the first Namaz-e-Janaza of Abdul Mannan held on Monday at South Plaza of Parliament.
Ministers, Deputy Speaker, Chief Whip, Whips, MPs, leaders of different political parties, members of civil society and different social activists attended the Namaz-e-Janaza.
A munajat was offered for seeking eternal peace of the departed soul.
On behalf of Bangladesh President, his Military Secretary paid tributes to Abdul Mannan by placing a wreath on his coffin. After that, AL President Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina along with AL leaders and lawmakers also gave tributes to him.
Besides, Jatiya Sangsad Speaker Dr. Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury and Deputy Speaker Fazle Rabbi Mian as well as the chief whip and whips placed wreaths on the coffin of the deceased.
Jatiya Party Secretary General Moshiur Rahman Ranga placed a wreath on the coffin of Abdul Mannan on behalf of the Leader of the Opposition in Parliament.
Abdul Mannan was elected three consecutive terms as a lawmaker from the same constituency in 2008, 2014 and 2018. He died of a cardiac arrest at a hospital in Dhaka on Saturday at the age of 67. He was a former Organising and Publicity Secretary of Bangladesh Awami League and a former President of Bangladesh Chhatra League.


