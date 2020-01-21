

Explainer: The new life of Prince Harry and Meghan after split from royal family

The deal is intended to end a crisis that erupted two weeks ago when the couple abruptly announced plans to step back from their royal duties and spend part of each year in North America.

It will come into this spring and the new arrangement will be reviewed after a year by the senior royals.

WHAT DOES IT MEAN FOR THEIR TITLES?

Harry will remain a prince and sixth in line of succession. But the couple will no longer be working members of Britain's monarchy, no longer use their "Royal Highness" titles and will now be free to seek a private income

Harry will also relinquish his honorary military appointments and his status as a Commonwealth youth ambassador. But the couple will preserve their links to a network of private charities.

WHO WILL PAY?

Harry and Meghan will no longer receive income from the monarchy's funding, known as the "Sovereign Grant". This is a government handout that covers the running costs of the royal household and travel expenses.

The couple previously said the grant was equivalent to 5% of their income toward running their official office. The remaining income came from Prince Charles's centuries-old private estate.

Charles, heir to the throne and father of Prince Harry and Prince William, will continue to offer private financial support although the details of this was not spelled out.

They will also repay the 2.4 million pounds ($3.1 million) in public money used to refurbish Frogmore Cottage, the house in grounds of the queen's Windsor Castle they moved into last year.

A royal source said the couple would pay a commercial rent on the property.

HOW WILL THEY EARN MONEY?

The couple have not said how they intend to fund themselves in future. Some of Queen Elizabeth's other grandchildren work, including Prince Andrew's daughters Beatrice and Eugenie, who work in business and the arts.

Last year, Harry said he would be teaming up with U.S. television mogul Oprah Winfrey to produce a documentary on mental health for Apple's video streaming service.









New video footage was published at the weekend showing the couple at the premiere of Disney's Lion King in London last year. It shows Harry telling the film's director that Meghan, a former actress, is available for voiceover work, with Meghan saying: "That's really why we're here - it's the pitch." -REUTERS





