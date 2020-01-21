Video
Tuesday, 21 January, 2020, 6:30 AM
19 convicted in abuse case

Published : Tuesday, 21 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 31

NEW DELHI, Jan 20: An Indian court has convicted 19 people for sexually and physically assaulting vulnerable girls from a shelter home in the eastern state of Bihar.  Brajesh Thakur, who owned the shelter home in Muzaffarpur, is one of those convicted in the case, which came to light in 2018, horrifying the nation.
The shelter housed more than 40 girls and several of them reported undergoing sexual and physical assault. Police had charged 20 people in the case. One was acquitted. In its verdict on Monday, the court said the 19 people found guilty would be sentenced on 28 January.
Thakur, the main accused in the case, was charged with rape. Police also brought charges of criminal conspiracy and neglect of duty against the accused.  The incident was first reported in 2018, after the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) submitted a report to the Bihar government, detailing the abuse.    -BBC


