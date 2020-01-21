19 convicted in abuse case





The shelter housed more than 40 girls and several of them reported undergoing sexual and physical assault. Police had charged 20 people in the case. One was acquitted. In its verdict on Monday, the court said the 19 people found guilty would be sentenced on 28 January.

Thakur, the main accused in the case, was charged with rape. Police also brought charges of criminal conspiracy and neglect of duty against the accused. The incident was first reported in 2018, after the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) submitted a report to the Bihar government, detailing the abuse. -BBC















