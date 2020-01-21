Video
Fires ‘far from over’ as storms sweep Australia

Published : Tuesday, 21 January, 2020

Massive dust storm sweeping sweeping across central New South Wales on January 20. Damaging winds produced by thunderstorms across central New South Wales whip up dust storms that turned daytime into night in some towns. Photo : Reuters

SYDNEY, Jan 20: Thunderstorms and giant hail battered parts of Australia's east coast on Monday after "apocalyptic" dust storms swept across drought-stricken areas, as extreme weather patterns collided in the bushfire-fatigued country.
Storms have brought heavy rain to fire-hit regions of eastern Australia - but authorities warn the nation's bushfire crisis is still "far from over". More than 80 blazes were still burning across New South Wales (NSW) and Victoria on Monday, despite downpours.
Melbourne and Canberra have been hit by heavy storms, with hail as big as golf balls falling in some areas. Further severe storms were also forecast for Sydney and Brisbane late on Monday.
Experts expect Australia to lose billions of dollars in tourism revenue as a result of the fires. The government over the weekend announced a Aus$76 million (US$52 million) recovery package to aid in the tourism recovery.
The number of travellers booking visits to Australia has fallen 10-20 percent since the fires began in September. Tourism Australia was forced to suspend an upbeat advertising campaign launched in the middle of the crisis featuring pop star Kylie Minogue after the ad was met with incredulity about what many saw as poor timing.
"This is one of the biggest, if not the biggest -- I would say the biggest -- challenge the tourism industry has had in living memory," Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Monday.
Australia's conservative government has come under intense criticism for its response to the fires and climate change, which scientists say is a major contributing factor to the crisis.    -AFP


