Tuesday, 21 January, 2020, 6:29 AM
Curtain falls on 18th Dhaka Int'l Film Festival

Published : Tuesday, 21 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 108
Culture Desk

Reza Mirkarimi’s feature film ‘Castle of Dreams’

Iranian director Reza Mirkarimi's feature film 'Castle of Dreams' won the Best Film Award in the Asian Film Competition segment at the 18th Dhaka International Film Festival, which ended on January 19 at the Main Auditorium of Bangladesh National Museum.
The award, comprising Tk 100,000 as prize money, a crest and a certificate, was handed over by information minister Hasan Mahmud, who attended the closing ceremony of the festival as chief guest.
State minister for cultural affairs KM Khalid was present as special guest at the programme, presided over by cultural personality M Hamid.
In total, 21 awards were given in different categories at the closing ceremony.
In the Asian Competition segment, Sri Lankan director Prasanna Vithanage's film 'Children of the Sun'   won Special Jury Award while the Best Director Award went to Iranian director Mirkarimi Reza for his film 'Castle of Dreams'. Best Actress Award went to Arezoo Ariapoor, Ferestha Afshar and Hasiba Ebrahimi for their acting in Afghanistan-Iran-France joint venture film 'Hava, Maryamk, Ayesha' while the Best Actor Award went to Lousie Abuel for his acting in the film 'Edward'. Besides, Best Cinematography and Best Script Writer awards were also given.
Besides, awards in four other segments namely Bangladesh Panorama Section, Women Filmmakers, Spiritual Films and Children Films were handed over at the ceremony.
In Bangladesh Panorama Section, local film 'No Dorai' directed by Taneem Rahman Angshu bagged the Best Film Award. The film was selected by a three-member jury comprising member of FIPRESCI Bangladesh and special correspondent of the New Age Ershad Komal Khan, film critic-writer and secretary to FIPRESCI-India Madhu Eravankara and vice-president of Film Critics Guild of Russia and member of FIPRESCI Evgenia Tirdatova.
Best Children Film Badal Rahman Award went to the film 'Stammer' directed by Iranian director Mohammadreza Haji Gholami.


