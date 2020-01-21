The Maestro of Modern Bangladesh Architecture Turns 74 Today



Shamsul Wares

Today marks the 74th birth anniversary of Professor Wares. He was the professor of the Architecture Department of Bangladesh University of Engineering Technology (BUET). Introvert by nature, Wares became an outspoken liberal intellectual in the 1990s against reactionary nationalism and religious fundamentalism in Bangladesh. He is one of the foremost architects of the '70s, an era marked by accomplishments and revolutionary ideas. He can be considered as a modern architect with regards to content, material, form and shape.

Rest House in Faridpur

Wares has attended as juror and speaker in many seminars, art and architecture exhibitions, competitions, architecture biennial and triennials in our country and abroad. He frequently writes for the artists' brochures, art and architecture journals and creative publications. He was also featured in the acclaimed documentary "My Architect: A son's Journey", based on Louis I Kahn.

Wares has also served as technical advisor to a number of Bangladesh Government Organisations including the Ministry of Public Works, Ministry of Cultural Affairs, Dhaka University, Export Promotion Bureau, etc. He has been a member of international design competition juries including Architect of the Year Award in New Delhi, ARCASIA Award for Architecture, CAA 7th International Student Design Competition. He has delivered papers at several International Seminars in Asia and beyond.

Vacation House at Vurulia, Gazipur

He has designed many residential, institutional and public buildings during the Pakistani regime. Expanding renown of Wares got him the opportunity to be the juror of the Architect of the Year Award (AYA) in New Delhi (1997 and 1999), ARCASIA Award for Architecture in Dhaka (2003), CAA 7th International Student Design Competition (2006), etc. He was also a member of ARCASIA and head of the Bangladeshi delegation at a number of annual conferences arranged by CONGRESS AND FORUMS.

University of Asia Paific, Campus Building















