UIU holds spring orientation programme-2020

Tuesday, 21 January, 2020, 6:29 AM
Published : Tuesday, 21 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 24
Eduvista Desk

United International University (UIU) organized an orientation programme to welcome the newly enrolled students of spring-2020 at its play ground on January 17, 2020.
Students from School of Science and Engineering (SoSE), School of Business and Economics (SoBE) and School of Humanities and Social Sciences (SoHSS) took part in the orientation programme where Prof Dr Chowdhury Mofizur Rahman, Vice-Chancellor of UIU was present as the chief guest.
Chowdhury Mofizur Rahman said that providing quality education is the prime concern of this university. The speaker also advised the students to be more attentive to their academic studies to face the challenges of 4th Industrial Revolution.
Pro-Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Hasnan Ahmed, registrar, deans, head of departments and director of student affairs spoke on the Programme. 



