

UIU holds spring orientation programme-2020

Students from School of Science and Engineering (SoSE), School of Business and Economics (SoBE) and School of Humanities and Social Sciences (SoHSS) took part in the orientation programme where Prof Dr Chowdhury Mofizur Rahman, Vice-Chancellor of UIU was present as the chief guest.

Chowdhury Mofizur Rahman said that providing quality education is the prime concern of this university. The speaker also advised the students to be more attentive to their academic studies to face the challenges of 4th Industrial Revolution.

