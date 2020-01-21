Video
Dik Theatre celebrates 20 years anniversary

Published : Tuesday, 21 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM
SUST Correspondent

Everywhere we look in the present social system, we see that some selfish people are constantly obstructing the development activities of the country through various misdeeds. And in that case, people have lost the power to protest.  Theatre practice teaches us that we have the power to protest against injustice. Shahjalal University of Science and Technology's (SUST) cultural organization 'Dik Theatre' is an organization whose main purpose is to protest against injustice through drama and to create social awareness.
The organization started his journey on 18th August 1999, with the slogan 'Movement for equality in drama, seeking freedom in the language of life'.  In recognition of its various cultural activities, the organization received membership in the 'Bangladesh Group Theatre Federation' in 2010 and "Sammilito Natya Parishad, Sylhet" in 2009.
In order to protest against the injustice of the society through drama and create awareness among the society, the organization participates in various social and cultural activities of the university, celebrates various days and performs stage plays at various cultural events organized by the university. Moreover, every year there are various arrangements for the anniversary and Bangla New Year celebration, regular theatrical show and a drama event organized by the members every Friday.


