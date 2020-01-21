

Sonjiboni-33 observes ‘Batch Day’ at IU

















The members of Sonjiboni-33, a volunteer organisation of Islamic University (IU) in Kushtia, observed 'Batch Day' at the campus with amid festive mood and much enthusiasm on January 15, 2020. A daylong programme including a procession, cutting cake, discussion and cultural sessions were held at the campus. Marking the day, the students of different departments who are the members of the organisation brought out a colourful rally from in front of its Daina Chattar of the university. The procession ended at the same place after parading main roads of the campus. Later, a discussion programme was held at the 'Bangla Monch'. IU Vice-Chancellor Prof M Harun -Ur-Rashid Askari addressed the programme as the chief guest while IU Pro Vice-Chancellor Prof M Shahinoor Rahman and IU Proctor Prof Paresh Chandra Barman, IU Acting Register SM Abdul Latif attended as special guests. IU Student Advisor Prof M Saidur Rahman chaired the programme. Later, a cultural function was also held at the 'Bangla Monch' performed by the members of the organisation.