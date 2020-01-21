

Orientation programme held at BAU

Students' Affairs Adviser Prof Dr Md Solaiman Ali Fakir presided over the programme while Vice-Chancellor of BAU Prof Dr Lutful Hassan was the chief patron. Pro Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Md Jasimuddin Khan and political analyst and media personality Subhash Singh Roy were also present as special guests.

Deans of different faculties, proctor, teachers, student leaders of different organization, guardians were also present along with the fresher's at the event.

















Orientation programme of newly admitted students of 2019-20 session held at Shilpacharya Zainul Abedin auditorium of Bangladesh Agricultural University (BAU) on January 19, 2020. This year more than 50 percent female students are enrolled in the first year of BAU. This proves that the government is sincere and successful in advancing women's education. Deputy Minister of Education Ministry Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury as chief guest was present at the orientation programme.Students' Affairs Adviser Prof Dr Md Solaiman Ali Fakir presided over the programme while Vice-Chancellor of BAU Prof Dr Lutful Hassan was the chief patron. Pro Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Md Jasimuddin Khan and political analyst and media personality Subhash Singh Roy were also present as special guests.Deans of different faculties, proctor, teachers, student leaders of different organization, guardians were also present along with the fresher's at the event.