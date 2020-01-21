Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 21 January, 2020, 6:28 AM
Home Eduvista

Orientation programme held at BAU

Published : Tuesday, 21 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 22
BAU Correspondent

Orientation programme held at BAU

Orientation programme held at BAU

Orientation programme of newly admitted students of 2019-20 session held at Shilpacharya Zainul Abedin auditorium of Bangladesh Agricultural University (BAU) on January 19, 2020. This year more than 50 percent female students are enrolled in the first year of BAU. This proves that the government is sincere and successful in advancing women's education. Deputy Minister of Education Ministry Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury as chief guest was present at the orientation programme.
Students' Affairs Adviser Prof Dr Md Solaiman Ali Fakir presided over the programme while Vice-Chancellor of BAU Prof Dr Lutful Hassan was the chief patron. Pro Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Md Jasimuddin Khan and political analyst and media personality Subhash Singh Roy were also present as special guests.
Deans of different faculties, proctor, teachers, student leaders of different organization, guardians were also present along with the fresher's at the event.










« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
UIU holds spring orientation programme-2020
Chittagong Division's Communication for Development Officer Gita Das
Vice-Chancellor of Noakhali Science and Technology University
NU postpones Honours exam on Feb 1
Dik Theatre celebrates 20 years anniversary
Sonjiboni-33 observes ‘Batch Day’ at IU
Orientation programme held at BAU
Freshers are going to get diversified at CUET


Latest News
Govt has no dispute with Prothom Alo: Quader
Japan ready to help Bangladesh solve Rohingya crisis, envoy tells PM
People urgently fleeing climate crisis cannot be sent home: UN
World's 22 richest men have more than all women in Africa: Oxfam
2 dead, 5 injured after shooting in San Antonio club
President’s photo taken for e-passport
Four to die for killing schoolboy in city
Ex-Bogura MP Mannan laid to rest
Myanmar appointed panel finds no 'genocide' against Rohingya
Raise awareness against drugs, militancy
Most Read News
Shaheed Asad Day today
Prothom Alo Editor secures bail
CPB bomb blast case: 10 to die
Charges pressed against DIG Mizan, ACC director Basir
No trade action on India after palm oil boycott: Mahathir
Alphabet becomes 4th US firm to hit $1 trillion mark
Magura AL leader Tanzel Hossain dies
PM Hasina pays tributes to ex-Bogura MP Mannan
5 to die in Laldighi massacre case
Resilience to cold waves
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft