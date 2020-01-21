Video
Tuesday, 21 January, 2020
PSG see off plucky Lorient to reach French Cup last 16

Lorient's French midfielder Enzo Le Fee fights for the ball with Paris Saint-Germain's French defender Abdou Diallo (R) during the French Cup football match between Lorient (FC Lorient) and Paris Saint-Germain's (PSG) , on January 19, 2020, at the Moustoir stadium in Lorient, northwestern France. photo: AFP

PARIS, JAN 20: Pablo Sarabia put Paris Saint-Germain into the last 16 of the French Cup on Sunday with the late winner in a tight 1-0 win over spirited Lorient.
Spaniard Sarabia headed home the only goal with 10 minutes remaining to put Thomas Tuchel's much-changed side into the next round after struggling to break Ligue 2 leaders Lorient down in an underwhelming contest.
They have been rewarded with a tie at third-tier Pau, who knocked out Ligue 1 side Bordeaux on Thursday.
PSG came into the match missing a host of injured stars including Edinson Cavani, Marco Verratti, Juan Bernat and Marquinhos, and with both Neymar and Kylian Mbappe on the bench the away side lacked creative spark despite the presence of in-form striker Mauro Icardi.
The French champions were lucky to go into the break level after Yoane Wissa somehow managed to head Jimmy Cabot's pinpoint cross wide from just a couple of yards out.
The second half continued to lack clear chances for either side, with Paul Nardi doing well to charge down Icardi's close range header in the 68th minute before pushing Pablo Sarabia's shot wide 11 minutes later.
However the 25-year-old could do nothing about Sarabia's header seconds later, the Spaniard beautifully guiding home Thiago Silva's cross to squeeze the top flight outfit into the next round.
Dijon will travel to fifth-tier outfit Limonest after English forward Stephy Mavididi struck twice as his team fired four goals in the last 15 minutes of their 5-0 win over Nimes.
Hosts Dijon were leading a tight tie by a single goal thanks to Jhonder Cadiz's first half penalty when Mavididi begun a goal frenzy in the 75th minute.
The 21-year-old, who has represented England at Under-20 level and is on loan from Italian giants Juventus, added another in the final minute after further goals from Mounir Chouiar and Bruno Ecuele Manga.




Montpellier -- 5-0 winners over Caen -- will travel to fourth division side Belfort while Angers will host cup holders Rennes, whose 2-0 win at fifth-tier Athletico Marseille was interrupted for around 10 minutes after home fans threw flares onto the pitch.    -AFP


