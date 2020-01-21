Video
Tuesday, 21 January, 2020, 6:28 AM
Windies rout Ireland to level T20 series

Published : Tuesday, 21 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM

BASSETERRE, JAN 20: Opening batsman Lendl Simmons blasted 10 sixes in an undefeated 91 as West Indies routed Ireland by nine wickets in the third and final Twenty20 International at Warner Park on Sunday.
Simmons, the nephew of West Indies coach Phil Simmons, also hit five boundaries in his 40-ball blitz.
It was his highest score in the format and came just five days before his 35th birthday.
Chasing a modest 139 to win, Simmons won the match in style with a six over midwicket off spinner Simi Singh whose three overs cost 41 runs.
Fellow opener Evin Lewis made 46 with four boundaries and three sixes as West Indies raced to victory with 54 balls remaining.
"It was a proper batting surface with the ball coming onto the bat nicely," said Simmons whose ambition is to help West Indies defend their World T20 title in Australia later this year.
"I missed out on the last World Cup because of injury but I am looking forward to the one this year."
The three-match series ended 1-1 after Ireland edged a first-game thriller by four runs in Grenada before Saturday's match at Warner Park was abandoned due to rain.    -AFP


