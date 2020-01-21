Bangladesh Ansar to play BJMC in final today





The match will start at 3 pm, said a press release of Bangladesh Handball Federation (BHF) on Monday.

Naogaon District will play against Jamalpur District in the day's third place deciding match at 12:30 pm at the same venue.

After the day's matches, Asaduzzaman Noor, lawmaker of Nilphamari-2 constituency will distribute the prizes among the winners as the Chief Guest.

Managing Director of Exim Bank Ltd Dr Mohammed Haider Ali Miah will also be present at the closing and prize giving ceremony as the Special Guest presided by the BHF President AKM Nurul Fazal Babul.

Ansar beat Naogaon by 39-17 goals in the first semifinal while BJMC beat Jamalpur by 38-14 goals in the second semifinal, both on Monday.

The 30th edition of the meet started on last Friday, six-day after the countdown for the year-long celebration of Bangabandhu's birth centenary begun on January 10.

BHF dedicated the meet to the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman making his birth centenary.









This year, fourteen teams participated part in the meet. They are: Bangladesh Ansar, BJMC, Jamalpur District, Bangladesh Police, Panchagarh District, Naogaon District, Dhaka District, Faridpur District, Gopalganj District, Dinajpur District, Narail District, Madaripur District, Rangamati District and Bandarban District. -UNB





Nat'l Women's HandballBangladesh Ansar will play against BJMC in the final of the ongoing Bangabandhu 30th National Women's Handball Championship'2020 at Shaheed (Captain) M Mansur Ali National Handball Stadium here on Tuesday.The match will start at 3 pm, said a press release of Bangladesh Handball Federation (BHF) on Monday.Naogaon District will play against Jamalpur District in the day's third place deciding match at 12:30 pm at the same venue.After the day's matches, Asaduzzaman Noor, lawmaker of Nilphamari-2 constituency will distribute the prizes among the winners as the Chief Guest.Managing Director of Exim Bank Ltd Dr Mohammed Haider Ali Miah will also be present at the closing and prize giving ceremony as the Special Guest presided by the BHF President AKM Nurul Fazal Babul.Ansar beat Naogaon by 39-17 goals in the first semifinal while BJMC beat Jamalpur by 38-14 goals in the second semifinal, both on Monday.The 30th edition of the meet started on last Friday, six-day after the countdown for the year-long celebration of Bangabandhu's birth centenary begun on January 10.BHF dedicated the meet to the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman making his birth centenary.This year, fourteen teams participated part in the meet. They are: Bangladesh Ansar, BJMC, Jamalpur District, Bangladesh Police, Panchagarh District, Naogaon District, Dhaka District, Faridpur District, Gopalganj District, Dinajpur District, Narail District, Madaripur District, Rangamati District and Bandarban District. -UNB