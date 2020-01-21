Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 21 January, 2020, 6:27 AM
Home Sports

Nat\'l Women\'s Handball

Bangladesh Ansar to play BJMC in final today

Published : Tuesday, 21 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 23

Nat'l Women's HandballBangladesh Ansar will play against BJMC in the final of the ongoing Bangabandhu 30th National Women's Handball Championship'2020 at Shaheed (Captain) M Mansur Ali National Handball Stadium here on Tuesday.
The match will start at 3 pm, said a press release of Bangladesh Handball Federation (BHF) on Monday.
Naogaon District will play against Jamalpur District in the day's third place deciding match at 12:30 pm at the same venue.
After the day's matches, Asaduzzaman Noor, lawmaker of Nilphamari-2 constituency will distribute the prizes among the winners as the Chief Guest.
Managing Director of Exim Bank Ltd Dr Mohammed Haider Ali Miah will also be present at the closing and prize giving ceremony as the Special Guest presided by the BHF President AKM Nurul Fazal Babul.
Ansar beat Naogaon by 39-17 goals in the first semifinal while BJMC beat Jamalpur by 38-14 goals in the second semifinal, both on Monday.
The 30th edition of the meet started on last Friday, six-day after the countdown for the year-long celebration of Bangabandhu's birth centenary begun on January 10.
BHF dedicated the meet to the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman making his birth centenary.




This year, fourteen teams participated part in the meet. They are: Bangladesh Ansar, BJMC, Jamalpur District, Bangladesh Police, Panchagarh District, Naogaon District, Dhaka District, Faridpur District, Gopalganj District, Dinajpur District, Narail District, Madaripur District, Rangamati District and Bandarban District.     -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Bayern go second in Bundesliga
PSG see off plucky Lorient to reach French Cup last 16
Dare to dream, Klopp tells Liverpool after leaving Man Utd in shade
Relief for Barca as Messi ensures Setien enjoys winning start
Ronaldo double pulls Juventus clear as Inter stalled in Lecce
Windies rout Ireland to level T20 series
Tougher India learn to convert toss losses to match wins
England celebrate innings win over South Africa


Latest News
Govt has no dispute with Prothom Alo: Quader
Japan ready to help Bangladesh solve Rohingya crisis, envoy tells PM
People urgently fleeing climate crisis cannot be sent home: UN
World's 22 richest men have more than all women in Africa: Oxfam
2 dead, 5 injured after shooting in San Antonio club
President’s photo taken for e-passport
Four to die for killing schoolboy in city
Ex-Bogura MP Mannan laid to rest
Myanmar appointed panel finds no 'genocide' against Rohingya
Raise awareness against drugs, militancy
Most Read News
Shaheed Asad Day today
Prothom Alo Editor secures bail
CPB bomb blast case: 10 to die
Charges pressed against DIG Mizan, ACC director Basir
No trade action on India after palm oil boycott: Mahathir
Alphabet becomes 4th US firm to hit $1 trillion mark
Magura AL leader Tanzel Hossain dies
PM Hasina pays tributes to ex-Bogura MP Mannan
5 to die in Laldighi massacre case
Resilience to cold waves
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft