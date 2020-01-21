Video
Tuesday, 21 January, 2020, 6:27 AM
Junior Tigers to take on Scotland boys eyeing Super League

Published : Tuesday, 21 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 23
Sports Reporter

Bangladesh Under-19 team will engage with their Scotland counterparts today in the 10th match of the 13th ICC Under-19 World Cup at Witrand Oval, Potchefstroom in South Africa. Boys in red and green are enthusiastic to confirm the Super League Quarterfinals of the tournament winning today. The YODI match will commence at 2:00pm (BST).
Junior Tigers humiliated Zimbabwe by nine wickets through D/L method in a rain-affected affair on Saturday. Bangladesh invited Zimbabwe to bat first at picked six wickets allowing 137 runs before rain visited over Potchefstroom. They however, got a revised target of 130 from 22 overs, which they achieved from 11.2 overs only after ruthless batting from Bangladesh top orders. Opener Tanzid Hossain swung his bat for a short innings 10 balls but posted 32 runs! Tanzid's mate Parvez Hossain Emon was even devastating staying unbeaten with 58 off 33 balls. Mahmudul Hassan Joy was alive with 38 from 26 balls as Tigers reached at 132 losing one wicket.
Scotland on the other hand, succumbed to Pakistan by seven wickets in the starter and today's defeat will throw them to plate group clash.
Akbar Ali led Bangladesh Under-19 cricketers are tabled for meeting with Zimbabwe, Scotland and Pakistan. Top two sides will qualify to the Super League and quenching two sides will be relegated to plate group. Junior Tigers will lock the horns with Pakistan boys on January 24 at JB Marks Oval.
Bangladesh are the 3rd position holders of the previous Youth World Cup at home, trophy of which was lift by West Indian boys. India are the defending runner-ups of the tournament.









