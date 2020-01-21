Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 21 January, 2020, 6:27 AM
Home Sports

Bangabandhu Gold Cup

Seychelles secures semis playing a draw in last match

Published : Tuesday, 21 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 49
Sports Reporter

Seychelles Football Team. photo: BFF

Seychelles Football Team. photo: BFF

FIFA's 200 ranked Seychelles and 172 ranked Mauritius played a 2-2 draw on Monday in the last match of Group-B after which Seychelles, riding on the goal difference, secured the semi-finals of Bangabandhu Gold Cup 2020 at the Bangabandhu National Stadium in Dhaka.
Both the rivals needed points to confirm the semis. After the full time saw a 2-2 tie, Seychelles was given the nod to play the semis as it had better condition in goal difference.
Seychelles became a ten-man battalion after a second yellow card was handed to defender Juninhno Mathiot in the 84-minute for holding back an opponent striker near the box.
The players of both sides engaged in clashes after the match was finished. Security officials had a hard time controlling the situation.
On Monday, comparatively low ranked team Seychelles took a 19 minute lead following a goal of 32-year Gervais Waye-Hive who played for local club St Michel United.
Perry Monnaie who represented his country in the CAF Africa Cup of Nations in 2018 doubled the lead in the 29th minute.
But, Mauritius managed to reduce the margin in the 67-minute with a goal of substitute striker Alex Jason Ferre and equalised the margin with a quick goal of defender Jean Jordan Rayenne Francosis in the first minute of the injury time.
Since, Seychelles had minus two goal difference and Mauritius minus three. Seychelles became able to play the semis.
In the meantime, Burundi of this group had  moved to the last four winning over Mauritius and Seychelles in the previous matches.
As the line-up of semi-finals is set with the match on Monday, Group-A champion Palestine and Group-B runner-up Seychelles will engage in the first semifinal on 22 January, Wednesday at 5:00pm while Group-B champion Burundi and Group-A runner-up Bangladesh will meet in the second semi-final on 23 January, Thursday at 5:00pm at the same venue.
The host boys had a recovery session on Monday ahead of the semifinals mission.
The coaches and key players of the first semifinal will brief the media, on Tuesdays, about their expectations and preparations regarding the match.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Bayern go second in Bundesliga
PSG see off plucky Lorient to reach French Cup last 16
Dare to dream, Klopp tells Liverpool after leaving Man Utd in shade
Relief for Barca as Messi ensures Setien enjoys winning start
Ronaldo double pulls Juventus clear as Inter stalled in Lecce
Windies rout Ireland to level T20 series
Tougher India learn to convert toss losses to match wins
England celebrate innings win over South Africa


Latest News
Govt has no dispute with Prothom Alo: Quader
Japan ready to help Bangladesh solve Rohingya crisis, envoy tells PM
People urgently fleeing climate crisis cannot be sent home: UN
World's 22 richest men have more than all women in Africa: Oxfam
2 dead, 5 injured after shooting in San Antonio club
President’s photo taken for e-passport
Four to die for killing schoolboy in city
Ex-Bogura MP Mannan laid to rest
Myanmar appointed panel finds no 'genocide' against Rohingya
Raise awareness against drugs, militancy
Most Read News
Shaheed Asad Day today
Prothom Alo Editor secures bail
CPB bomb blast case: 10 to die
Charges pressed against DIG Mizan, ACC director Basir
No trade action on India after palm oil boycott: Mahathir
Alphabet becomes 4th US firm to hit $1 trillion mark
Magura AL leader Tanzel Hossain dies
PM Hasina pays tributes to ex-Bogura MP Mannan
5 to die in Laldighi massacre case
Resilience to cold waves
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft