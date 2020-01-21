Seychelles secures semis playing a draw in last match



Seychelles Football Team. photo: BFF

Both the rivals needed points to confirm the semis. After the full time saw a 2-2 tie, Seychelles was given the nod to play the semis as it had better condition in goal difference.

Seychelles became a ten-man battalion after a second yellow card was handed to defender Juninhno Mathiot in the 84-minute for holding back an opponent striker near the box.

The players of both sides engaged in clashes after the match was finished. Security officials had a hard time controlling the situation.

On Monday, comparatively low ranked team Seychelles took a 19 minute lead following a goal of 32-year Gervais Waye-Hive who played for local club St Michel United.

Perry Monnaie who represented his country in the CAF Africa Cup of Nations in 2018 doubled the lead in the 29th minute.

But, Mauritius managed to reduce the margin in the 67-minute with a goal of substitute striker Alex Jason Ferre and equalised the margin with a quick goal of defender Jean Jordan Rayenne Francosis in the first minute of the injury time.

Since, Seychelles had minus two goal difference and Mauritius minus three. Seychelles became able to play the semis.

In the meantime, Burundi of this group had moved to the last four winning over Mauritius and Seychelles in the previous matches.

As the line-up of semi-finals is set with the match on Monday, Group-A champion Palestine and Group-B runner-up Seychelles will engage in the first semifinal on 22 January, Wednesday at 5:00pm while Group-B champion Burundi and Group-A runner-up Bangladesh will meet in the second semi-final on 23 January, Thursday at 5:00pm at the same venue.

The host boys had a recovery session on Monday ahead of the semifinals mission.

The coaches and key players of the first semifinal will brief the media, on Tuesdays, about their expectations and preparations regarding the match.















