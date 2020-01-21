India’s domestic air travel growth falls





The year 2018 had seen 18.6per cent more domestic flyers than 11.7 crore in 2017.

And the 2017 figure was 17.3per cent higher than 9.9 crore of 2016. Still the aviation ministry's quick grant of Jet's slots to other airlines after its collapse, with SpiceJet and Vistara taking ex-Jet Boeing 737s, and IndiGo growing at its one-plane-a-week pace, ensured that 2019 over 2018 did not see a fall in domestic air carriage.

A senior official said: "(The 3.7per cent growth is) a bit disappointing. In 2019, we faced headwinds on account of Jet Airways' (closure) but 2020 is going to be different and the double digit growth should be back sooner rather than later."

Jet had shut down in April and this month saw 4.5per cent less domestic flyers than same month in previous year. After that as Jet's slots and aircraft were taken by other airlines, November 2019 saw 11.2per cent more domestic passengers than same month previous year. However, this growth momentum lost pace in December with growth down to 2.5per cent (December 2019 over December 2018).

The collapse of Jet saw full service airlines' share in domestic air travel at 20.6per cent for the whole year with Air India at 12.7per cent, Vistara at 5.2per cent and Jet's 2.7per cent till its had its last flight on April 17, 2019. Low cost airlines now account for over 80per cent of domestic air travel (taking AI and Vistara's combined 17.9per cent into account). IndiGo at 47.1per cent, followed by SpiceJet at a very distant 14.9per cent, remained the market leader by a huge margin. -TNN















NEW DELHI, Jan 20: The double-digit growth of domestic air travel seen in past few years slowed to a mere 3.7per cent with 14.4 crore people flying within the country in 2019, against 13.9 crore in the year before. The fall in growth, though still in positive territory to be sure, happened due to the collapse of Jet Airways last April that led to a sharp hike in airfares amid an overall economic slowdown.The year 2018 had seen 18.6per cent more domestic flyers than 11.7 crore in 2017.And the 2017 figure was 17.3per cent higher than 9.9 crore of 2016. Still the aviation ministry's quick grant of Jet's slots to other airlines after its collapse, with SpiceJet and Vistara taking ex-Jet Boeing 737s, and IndiGo growing at its one-plane-a-week pace, ensured that 2019 over 2018 did not see a fall in domestic air carriage.A senior official said: "(The 3.7per cent growth is) a bit disappointing. In 2019, we faced headwinds on account of Jet Airways' (closure) but 2020 is going to be different and the double digit growth should be back sooner rather than later."Jet had shut down in April and this month saw 4.5per cent less domestic flyers than same month in previous year. After that as Jet's slots and aircraft were taken by other airlines, November 2019 saw 11.2per cent more domestic passengers than same month previous year. However, this growth momentum lost pace in December with growth down to 2.5per cent (December 2019 over December 2018).The collapse of Jet saw full service airlines' share in domestic air travel at 20.6per cent for the whole year with Air India at 12.7per cent, Vistara at 5.2per cent and Jet's 2.7per cent till its had its last flight on April 17, 2019. Low cost airlines now account for over 80per cent of domestic air travel (taking AI and Vistara's combined 17.9per cent into account). IndiGo at 47.1per cent, followed by SpiceJet at a very distant 14.9per cent, remained the market leader by a huge margin. -TNN