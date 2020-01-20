SC stays verdict declaring OSD for over 150 days illegal





Chamber Judge of the Appellate Division of the SC Justice Hasan Foez Siddique stayed the HC verdict for eight weeks following a petition filed by the government seeking stay on the HC verdict.









Additional Attorney General Murad Reza said that the operation of the HC verdict has been stayed by the SC Chamber Judge for eight weeks. The government will move a leave to appeal petition before the apex court after receiving the certified copy of the HC verdict, he said.

Following a writ petition, the HC on January 8, delivered the verdict declaring illegal keeping government employees as "officer on special duty" (OSD) for more than 150 days, as the government circular issued in 1991 does not permit that.

Delivering verdict on a writ petition, the court ordered the government to take the officials who have been kept as OSD for more than 150 days back to their original posts immediately after receiving its copy.

