Charges pressed against DIG Mizan, ACC director Basir





ACC Director Sheikh Fanafillah, also the investigation officer (IO) of the case, submitted the charge sheet to the court of Dhaka Senior Special Judge KM Imrul Kayes. The court fixed February 9 for hearing on the

charge sheet. The accused have been charged in the case under Sections 161/165 (A)/109 of the Prevention of Corruption Act and 5 (2) of the Money Laundering Act.

On July 16 in 2019, ACC Director Sheikh Md Fanafillah filed the case.

Disgraced police officer Mizanur in a television interview claimed that ACC official Basir took Tk 40 lakh in bribe from him, promising that he would be given a clean chit.

Basir also divulged probe details during the investigation, according to ACC officials.









Audio clips of mobile conversations between DIG Mizan and Basir were aired on television.

Basir refuted the allegations and said that the DIG had supplied a forged clip to a television channel, imitating his voice.

Basir was removed from his office and replaced by another ACC director, Md Monzur Morshed, after the allegations surfaced.

