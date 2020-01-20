Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 20 January, 2020, 2:34 AM
latest
Home Front Page

Charges pressed against DIG Mizan, ACC director Basir

Published : Monday, 20 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 59
Court Correspondent

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) on Sunday submitted a charge sheet against suspended Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of police Mizanur Rahman and suspended ACC Director Khandaker Enamul Basir in a case bribery case.
ACC Director Sheikh Fanafillah, also the investigation officer (IO) of the case, submitted the charge sheet to the court of Dhaka Senior Special Judge KM Imrul Kayes. The court fixed February 9 for hearing on the
charge sheet. The accused have been charged in the case under Sections 161/165 (A)/109 of the Prevention of Corruption Act and 5 (2) of the Money Laundering Act.
On July 16 in 2019, ACC Director Sheikh Md Fanafillah filed the case.
Disgraced police officer Mizanur in a television interview claimed that ACC official Basir took Tk 40 lakh in bribe from him, promising that he would be given a clean chit.
Basir also divulged probe details during the investigation, according to ACC officials.




Audio clips of mobile conversations between DIG Mizan and Basir were aired on television.
Basir refuted the allegations and said that the DIG had supplied a forged clip to a television channel, imitating his voice.
Basir was removed from his office and replaced by another ACC director, Md Monzur Morshed, after the allegations surfaced.
Both Mizanur and Basir were subsequently suspended by the authorities concerned. They are now in jail.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
SC stays verdict declaring OSD for over 150 days illegal
Charges pressed against DIG Mizan, ACC director Basir
Sub-standard lube oil on sale for lack of monitoring
Arrested man dies in police custody
AL in two minds about rebel candidates
Ijtema ends with Akheri Munajat seeking divine blessings
We don’t understand why India went for CAA: Hasina
PM’s photo taken for e-passport


Latest News
Work commences on masterplan to boost tourism
Unity can bring sure success for BNP in city polls: Fakhrul
India beat Australia by 7 wickets to clinch ODI series
Iran threatens to reconsider cooperation with IAEA
BFDC employee dies in ‘custody’ in capital
Woman killed in road crash
President Xi discuses Rohingya issue with Myanmar
BNP observes Zia’s birth anniv
Dhaka stocks gain most since 2013
Bangladesh in Bangabandhu Cup semis
Most Read News
Writ seeks HC order on providing 'anti-rape device'
Man 'commits suicide' killing wife, 3 others
SSC, equivalent examinations rescheduled to start on Feb 3
60 killed in Houthi attack on camp in Yemen's Marib
Oil factory, cotton warehouse burned in Keraniganj fire
Last phase of Ijtema ends with Akheri Munajat
Expat woman found dead at Kaliganj
CAA is India’s internal matter: Hasina
Amar Ekushey Book Fair deferred to Feb 2
HC asks to form committee to prevent rape
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft