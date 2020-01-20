Sagira Morshed murder case ready for trial after 32 yrs





With this development in the investigation the three decade old murder case is ready to go on trial.

On Sunday Metropolitan Magistrate Md Sarafuzzaman Ansary accepted the charge sheet

and sent the case record to Chief Metropolitan Magistrate for the next course of action.

On Thursday PBI Inspector Md Rafiqul Islam submitted the charge sheet to the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate in Dhaka.

After long 32 years of investigation into the murder of Sagira Morshed, a researcher of the Bangladesh Institute of Development Studies (BIDS), the Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) unearthed the mystery.

A rickshawpuller Salam Mollah whose age was 24 at the time of the incident and now aged 56 played a vital role in identifying the killer.

The PBI accused Sagira Morshed's brother-in-law, doctor of BIRDEM hospital, Dr Hasan Ali Chowdhury, his wife Sayedatul Mahmuda alias Shahin, brother-in-law (wife's brother) Anas Mahmud alias Rezwan and their hired killer, the then home minister Mahmudul Hasan's nephew Maruf Reza of the daylight murder.

A total 57 prosecution witnesses were set in the 1,309-page charge sheet.

During the investigation, all the four accused gave confessional statement narrating the incident.

On July 25 in 1989, the victim Sagira, 34, was going to Viqarunnisa Noon School in the capital's Bailey Road by a rickshaw to pick up her daughter Saharat.

Sagira, however, could not pick up her daughter as muggers shot her to death in front of the school. After the murder, the accused made a cooked up story of a mugging drama.

Abdus Salam Chowdhury, husband of the victim, filed a murder case against some unknown people with Ramna Police Station the same day. But the trial proceedings of the case had been stayed for the last 28 years following a High Court order.

Earlier, at a press briefing on Thursday at PBI headquarters in Dhaka, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Banaj Kumar Majumder said the PBI unearth the mystery after it got the responsibility of investigating the case.

"The murder took place due to a family feud. We have been able to prove it. We sought death sentence for each of the four accused," he added.

Immediately after the Sagira murder, the then major newspapers of the country published several stories hinting that an influential quarter was behind the murder. But it was proved after 32 years following eye witness rickshawpuller Salam Mollah's statement.























A Dhaka court accepted the charge sheet of the 32-year-old Sagira Morshed murder case which was submitted by Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) against four people on Thursday. The court also exonerated 24 other accused.With this development in the investigation the three decade old murder case is ready to go on trial.On Sunday Metropolitan Magistrate Md Sarafuzzaman Ansary accepted the charge sheetand sent the case record to Chief Metropolitan Magistrate for the next course of action.On Thursday PBI Inspector Md Rafiqul Islam submitted the charge sheet to the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate in Dhaka.After long 32 years of investigation into the murder of Sagira Morshed, a researcher of the Bangladesh Institute of Development Studies (BIDS), the Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) unearthed the mystery.A rickshawpuller Salam Mollah whose age was 24 at the time of the incident and now aged 56 played a vital role in identifying the killer.The PBI accused Sagira Morshed's brother-in-law, doctor of BIRDEM hospital, Dr Hasan Ali Chowdhury, his wife Sayedatul Mahmuda alias Shahin, brother-in-law (wife's brother) Anas Mahmud alias Rezwan and their hired killer, the then home minister Mahmudul Hasan's nephew Maruf Reza of the daylight murder.A total 57 prosecution witnesses were set in the 1,309-page charge sheet.During the investigation, all the four accused gave confessional statement narrating the incident.On July 25 in 1989, the victim Sagira, 34, was going to Viqarunnisa Noon School in the capital's Bailey Road by a rickshaw to pick up her daughter Saharat.Sagira, however, could not pick up her daughter as muggers shot her to death in front of the school. After the murder, the accused made a cooked up story of a mugging drama.Abdus Salam Chowdhury, husband of the victim, filed a murder case against some unknown people with Ramna Police Station the same day. But the trial proceedings of the case had been stayed for the last 28 years following a High Court order.Earlier, at a press briefing on Thursday at PBI headquarters in Dhaka, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Banaj Kumar Majumder said the PBI unearth the mystery after it got the responsibility of investigating the case."The murder took place due to a family feud. We have been able to prove it. We sought death sentence for each of the four accused," he added.Immediately after the Sagira murder, the then major newspapers of the country published several stories hinting that an influential quarter was behind the murder. But it was proved after 32 years following eye witness rickshawpuller Salam Mollah's statement.