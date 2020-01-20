Sub-standard lube oil on sale for lack of monitoring





It said there are many bad quality engine oils at the market that looks the same as the good quality one under the same standard specification. Consumers have no way to identify the real one.

They are paying high price but getting the poor quality one as there is no monitoring system here in the country.

"Establishment of lubricating oil standard is urgently required to protect engine and reduce pollution from automotive engines," said Shahinur Islam.

Shahinur, an Associate Professor of Chemical Engineering Department of Bangladesh University Engineering and Technology (BUET), said this while presenting a study paper at a seminar on Sunday.

The automobile makers are recommended engine oil based on minimum performing level to top performing oil or set by specification or viscosity grade.

It is very difficult for owners to choose good performing oil from specification or viscosity grade because different lube oil blenders makes oil from secret formulation, he said.

Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission (BERC) organised the seminar titled 'Lubricating Petroleum Operation in Bangladesh' at Sonargaon Hotel in the city on Sunday.

BERC Chairman Monwar Islam presided over the seminar. The seminar was also addressed by BERC Membear

Rahman Murshed, BUET Professor Ijaz Hossain and Bangladesh Lube Blenders Association Joint Secretary Abu Zafar Md Saleh.

Taking part in the discussion, Professor Ijaz Hossain said it is the government duty to protect people's right. There is no policy here to check or examine the market but we need to frame it for stopping misuse of huge cost.

The country annually imports about 170,000 metric tonnes of different categories of lube oils while the global consumption is 36.1 million in 2017.

Of the imported lube oils, some 70 percent is consumed by motor vehicles in transport sector while the remaining 30 percent is consumed by the machines in industrial sector.

"To ensure standard and quality of lubricating oil in the country or mechanism to ensure the quality and standard of the lubricating oil a policy is needed urgently, he said.

BERC Chairman Monwar Islam said the regulatory body would set up a laboratory to facilitate the quality and standard testing for lube oils.

Abu Zafar Md Saleh said they will always support any move from the government to set standard of lube oils as they are facing uneven competition because of illegal business of petroleum lube oils.

















