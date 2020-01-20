Video
Arrested man dies in police custody

Published : Monday, 20 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 30
Staff Correspondent

A woman breaks down in tears in front of DMCH hearing the death of her relative, Abu Bakkar Siddique Babu an official of the FDC, in police custody at Tejgaon Police Station in the capital on Sunday PHOTO: OBSERVER

A man arrested in ICT Act case died in the custody of Tejgaon Industrial Area police in the capital on Sunday.
The deceased was identified as Abu Bakkar Siddique Babu an official of the Bangladesh Film Development Corporation (BFDC).
Police, however, claimed 45-year-old Babu killed himself inside the lockup after he was arrested on Saturday.
Deputy Commissioner Biplob Bijoy Talukdar of the Tejgaon Industrial Zone police said, "A case was filed against him. He hanged himself from iron grill of the lockup using his shawl."
According to him, the other inmates in the lockup
did not notice the incident. When asked about the guards, the senior police officer replied, "Sentries are usually posted at the entrance of the police station, not in front of the lockup."
Babu, a floor in-charge of BFDC, was arrested from Tejgaon the same day in an ICT case filed by one Roksana Aktar. "He killed himself while in custody, which is clearly seen in the CCTV footage," he said.
Babu was declared dead after he was rushed to the Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) early on Sunday in an unconscious state, said police.


