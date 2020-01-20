AL in two minds about rebel candidates





A section of the senior leaders want to take stringent actions against the rebel candidates to protect party-sponsored candidates while the others would like to take a lenient approach towards them.

The later segment of leaders wants to take steps after observing the overall situation.

As a result, the field level leaders and activists are now in a frustrating state. They apprehend that the flexibility of top AL leaders may create sufferings for the AL nominated and supported candidates for mayoral and councillor posts.

The last date of withdrawal of candidature was January 9 this year and most of the rebel candidates of AL didn't withdraw from the race.

AL too has not yet taken any steps to force them to withdraw their nominations. They even couldn't reach a concrete decision about the rebel candidates.

As a result, at least 112 rebel candidates of AL are still contesting in the two city corporation's 129 wards as councillor candidates.

Of them, 40 rebels are in Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) polls while 72 are in Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC). Most of rebels are campaigning strongly in their areas putting the AL supported candidates in trouble.

AL Advisory Council Member Amir Hossain Amu, the coordinator of election operation committee for DSCC polls, told the Daily Observer that they are trying to persuade the rebel candidates to withdraw their candidatures.

"We are talking with the rebels. I hope that they will show respect to the party. We will work together for the party nominated candidates," he said.

"If they don't withdraw their candidatures following the party decision, they will be expelled. There is no room for the rebels in the party."

Echoing his voice, AL Joint General Secretary Mahbubul Alam Hanif also said there would be no rebel candidate of AL in the polls. All rebels have to withdraw their candidacy.

However, AL General Secretary Obaidul Quader is flexible about the rebel candidates.

"It is very usual to have some rebel candidates in the polls from AL as it's a big party. We will try to manage them to give up the race positively," Quader said while briefing media recently.

He also claimed it as the party's internal matter saying, "It is not the headache for journalists. You (Journalists) bring this matter forth only to make a news item."

















