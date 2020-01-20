Video
Monday, 20 January, 2020, 2:34 AM
Front Page

Ijtema ends with Akheri Munajat seeking divine blessings

Published : Monday, 20 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 34
Staff Correspondent

Devotees taking part in the Akheri Munajat or final prayer capping the 55th Bishwa Ijtema on the banks of the Turag River in Tongi on Sunday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

The second and last phase of three-day Biswa Ijtema, the second largest Muslim congregation after Hajj, ended with Akheri Munajat (final prayers) on the Turag banks on Sunday, seeking divine blessings for all.
Maulana Muhammad Jamshed, an Indian preacher, conducted the 17-minute munajat that started from 11:49am, our Gazipur correspondent reports from the spot.
Earlier in the morning, Mawlana Iqbal Hafiz and Mawlana Wasiful Islam delivered a sermon on the importance of Islam based on the Holy Quran and Hadith.
Thousands of devotees of all ages gathered at the Ijtema ground on the Turag banks and on the roads adjacent to the Ijtema
venue during the munajat. Many people joined the prayers even from rooftops of vehicles and buildings and nearby houses and roads.
More than a thousand devotees from about 35 countries, including Saudi Arabia, USA, UK, Turkey and India, participated in this year's congregation.
The first phase of the Ijtema this year was held from January 10 to 12.
Maulana Zubair Hassan, imam of the capital's Kakrail mosque and leader of a faction of Tabligh Jamaat, administered the Akheri Munajat of the first phase.
Followers of Maulana Saad Kandhalvi have joined the second and last phase of Biswa Ijtema.
Law enforcers beefed up security measures and restricted vehicular movement near the Ijtema ground since last night ahead of Akheri Munajat.
Bangladesh Railway launched special services in various routes considering the huge gathering. Besides, most of the trains were scheduled to make a stopover at Tongi Railway Station before and after the munajat.
Meanwhile, a total of 14 people died at the ijtema venue, mostly due to heart attack and old-age complications, during this year's Ijtema so far since January 10.
Tabligh Jamaat has been organising the annual event on the bank of the Turag river in Tongi of Gazipur since 1967.


Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
