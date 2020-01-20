Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 20 January, 2020, 2:34 AM
latest
Home Front Page

We don’t understand why India went for CAA: Hasina

Published : Monday, 20 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 30

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said she did not understand the purpose of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) passed in India that aims to offer citizenship to non-Muslim minorities that have faced persecution in Bangladesh and other neighbouring countries, Gulf News reports.
"We don't understand why [the Indian government] did it. It was not necessary," she told Gulf News in an interview in the UAE capital of Abu Dhabi.
The CAA was passed by the Parliament of India on December 11, 2019, and provides a path to citizenship for members of Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian religious minorities who have allegedly fled persecution from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan before December 2014.
Bangladesh, where 10.7 percent of the 161 million-strong population is Hindu and 0.6 percent Buddhist, has denied any migration to India because of religious persecution.
The Bangladesh premier also said that there has been no recorded reverse migration from India. "No, there is no reverse migration from India. But within India, people are facing many problems," Hasina said.
Protests and violence have erupted across India since the enactment of the
CAA last month.
Analysts in Bangladesh have expressed fears that Indian Muslims who are unable to prove their citizenship claims will seek shelter in Bangladesh.
"[Still], it is an internal affair," Hasina said. "Bangladesh has always maintained that the CAA and NRC are internal matters of India. The Government of India, on their part, has also repeatedly maintained that the NRC is an internal exercise of India and Prime Minister Modi has in person assured me of the same during my visit to New Delhi in October 2019," she added.
The relationship between Bangladesh and India is currently at its best, with cooperation in a "wide spectrum of areas", the prime minister said.
Two repatriation initiatives so far have failed as not a single Rohingya wants to go back voluntarily. It revealed that Myanmar did not succeed in creating an environment conducive for repatriation," she said.
Bangladesh cannot indefinitely shoulder the burden of providing for more than a million refugees, said Hasina. "If the problem persists, it may seriously affect the security and stability of the region. This is why the international community should remain [engaged] with the Rohingya issue until it reaches a sustainable solution," she said.
Bangladesh's plans to burn more coal for power have generated concern among environmentalists but the prime minister has assured that the coal stations would not promote widespread environmental damage.
"Bangladesh has a very low carbon footprint as far as power generation is concerned, so it should be allowed reasonable 'carbon space' for the expansion of its power generation capacity to meet its development agenda," Hasina added.     -bdnews24.com


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
SC stays verdict declaring OSD for over 150 days illegal
Charges pressed against DIG Mizan, ACC director Basir
Sub-standard lube oil on sale for lack of monitoring
Arrested man dies in police custody
AL in two minds about rebel candidates
Ijtema ends with Akheri Munajat seeking divine blessings
We don’t understand why India went for CAA: Hasina
PM’s photo taken for e-passport


Latest News
Work commences on masterplan to boost tourism
Unity can bring sure success for BNP in city polls: Fakhrul
India beat Australia by 7 wickets to clinch ODI series
Iran threatens to reconsider cooperation with IAEA
BFDC employee dies in ‘custody’ in capital
Woman killed in road crash
President Xi discuses Rohingya issue with Myanmar
BNP observes Zia’s birth anniv
Dhaka stocks gain most since 2013
Bangladesh in Bangabandhu Cup semis
Most Read News
Writ seeks HC order on providing 'anti-rape device'
Man 'commits suicide' killing wife, 3 others
SSC, equivalent examinations rescheduled to start on Feb 3
60 killed in Houthi attack on camp in Yemen's Marib
Oil factory, cotton warehouse burned in Keraniganj fire
Last phase of Ijtema ends with Akheri Munajat
Expat woman found dead at Kaliganj
CAA is India’s internal matter: Hasina
Amar Ekushey Book Fair deferred to Feb 2
HC asks to form committee to prevent rape
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft