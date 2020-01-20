Failure to fix offenders props up rape incidents





The experts say the reason behind such an upswing in rape is toxic or hegemonic masculinity which often leads to sexual disorder and criminality coupled with the inefficiency and inability of the law enforcers to prosecute them.

Psychologists and criminologist experts think that ethics and other human qualities which are hallmarks of a sane and civilized society have fallen drastically giving rise to various forms of violence including sexual assault, rape and gang rape and rape-related murder.

Besides, human rights activists noted that accountability of all involved in investigation and trial process has to be ensured after filing cases on charges of repression of women and children so that the perpetrators would refrain from committing such crimes.

Eminent human rights activists Sultana Kamal

thinks that an exemplary punishment should be meted out for those who are involved in such brutal acts of violence against women and children.

According to the official records, 498 cases were filed on charges of rape and gang-rape with 50 police stations in Dhaka metropolitan area in 2019.Of them, at least 37 were gang rape cases.

Police submitted investigation reports of 402 cases to the court in Dhaka, according to the record of Dhaka Chief Metropolitan Magistrate's (CMM) Court.

However, investigating the documents, it was found that at least 44 cases of rape and gang rape incidents had taken place in different places of Dhaka metropolitan area last year.

On 5 January, a Dhaka University female student was raped at Kurmitola area in the capital while she was going to her friend's house. The suspect, Majnu, was arrested in connection with the incident amidst the protest of the Dhaka University students.

Some 856 cases were filed for gang rape between the year of 2002 and 2016 in Dhaka metropolitan area and district, and during that span of time, some 4,585 cases were filed for rape.

Most of the cases filed under Women and Children Repression Prevention Act are related to rape incidents.

Several rape and gang rape incidents took place in the year of 2019. Such a case is the rape of a woman aged 22, who was gang- raped in Signboard area of the capital on May 7 last year.

Four persons raped the woman in a bus. Jatrabari police arrested four suspects in connection with the incident.

Jatrabari police inspector and also investigation officer in the case, Shahinur Rahman, said the charge sheet was submitted to the court after the investigation.

The investigation found that the accused had raped the woman. All the accused are transport workers. One of them is the driver of the bus.

Another girl, 21, was gang raped in a washroom at Gabtoli Bus Terminal in the capital on August 23.

Within two days into the incident, police detained four suspects and sent them to a court in Dhaka. In this connection, charge sheets were submitted to a Dhaka court.

A female garment worker, 19, living in Shah Ali police station area in the capital, was returning home from work along the embankment via Diabari intersection in Mirpur at 10pm on August 25.

Four youths intercepted her when she reached Royal City gate 1 around 10pm. The youths took her to the bank of a nearby river and raped her.

Shah Ali police arrested two suspects in this connection and they are now in jail.

However, while visiting to Dhaka Medical College Hospital's One-Stop Crisis Centre (OCC) on Thursday (Jan 16), it was found that all 13 women admitted there are rape victims.

Those who work at the OCC say that although victims of physical abuse and sexual assault do go there, the number or rape victim in the recent years tops them.

OCC Co-Ordinator Bilqis Begum says that incidents of rape have surged since August of 2017.

When asked the reason behind spurt in the number, she said that unfettered internet use and moral lapse of the society are a few of the reasons behind the increased incidents.

















Rape has increased alarmingly in Dhaka and women have slender security either in day or night, experts said.The experts say the reason behind such an upswing in rape is toxic or hegemonic masculinity which often leads to sexual disorder and criminality coupled with the inefficiency and inability of the law enforcers to prosecute them.Psychologists and criminologist experts think that ethics and other human qualities which are hallmarks of a sane and civilized society have fallen drastically giving rise to various forms of violence including sexual assault, rape and gang rape and rape-related murder.Besides, human rights activists noted that accountability of all involved in investigation and trial process has to be ensured after filing cases on charges of repression of women and children so that the perpetrators would refrain from committing such crimes.Eminent human rights activists Sultana Kamalthinks that an exemplary punishment should be meted out for those who are involved in such brutal acts of violence against women and children.According to the official records, 498 cases were filed on charges of rape and gang-rape with 50 police stations in Dhaka metropolitan area in 2019.Of them, at least 37 were gang rape cases.Police submitted investigation reports of 402 cases to the court in Dhaka, according to the record of Dhaka Chief Metropolitan Magistrate's (CMM) Court.However, investigating the documents, it was found that at least 44 cases of rape and gang rape incidents had taken place in different places of Dhaka metropolitan area last year.On 5 January, a Dhaka University female student was raped at Kurmitola area in the capital while she was going to her friend's house. The suspect, Majnu, was arrested in connection with the incident amidst the protest of the Dhaka University students.Some 856 cases were filed for gang rape between the year of 2002 and 2016 in Dhaka metropolitan area and district, and during that span of time, some 4,585 cases were filed for rape.Most of the cases filed under Women and Children Repression Prevention Act are related to rape incidents.Several rape and gang rape incidents took place in the year of 2019. Such a case is the rape of a woman aged 22, who was gang- raped in Signboard area of the capital on May 7 last year.Four persons raped the woman in a bus. Jatrabari police arrested four suspects in connection with the incident.Jatrabari police inspector and also investigation officer in the case, Shahinur Rahman, said the charge sheet was submitted to the court after the investigation.The investigation found that the accused had raped the woman. All the accused are transport workers. One of them is the driver of the bus.Another girl, 21, was gang raped in a washroom at Gabtoli Bus Terminal in the capital on August 23.Within two days into the incident, police detained four suspects and sent them to a court in Dhaka. In this connection, charge sheets were submitted to a Dhaka court.A female garment worker, 19, living in Shah Ali police station area in the capital, was returning home from work along the embankment via Diabari intersection in Mirpur at 10pm on August 25.Four youths intercepted her when she reached Royal City gate 1 around 10pm. The youths took her to the bank of a nearby river and raped her.Shah Ali police arrested two suspects in this connection and they are now in jail.However, while visiting to Dhaka Medical College Hospital's One-Stop Crisis Centre (OCC) on Thursday (Jan 16), it was found that all 13 women admitted there are rape victims.Those who work at the OCC say that although victims of physical abuse and sexual assault do go there, the number or rape victim in the recent years tops them.OCC Co-Ordinator Bilqis Begum says that incidents of rape have surged since August of 2017.When asked the reason behind spurt in the number, she said that unfettered internet use and moral lapse of the society are a few of the reasons behind the increased incidents.