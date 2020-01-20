HC asks govt to form rape prevention body in 30 days





Meanwhile, another HC bench asked the government to form an expert committee to determine the process and feasibility of importing anti-rape

safety devices for the women.

Following a petition of Barrister Rabeya Bhuiyan, a senior lawyer of the Supreme Court, and after hearing, the HC bench of Justice FRM Nazmul Ahasan and Justice KM Kamrul Kader passed the order to form rape prevention committee.

The court asked the law ministry to form the committee, comprising representatives of the petitioner, rights activists, media, lawyers, judges, doctors and representatives from the civil society.

The court also said victims of sexual assaults can also be included in the committee if they agree to be a part of it.

In the HC order, the committee has also been told to formulate a set of recommendations and file a report to the court within six months.

The court also issued a rule, asking why the government's inaction to incorporate death sentence into the law in case of rape victims under 16 years old would not be declared illegal.

The rule pulled up the government for its inaction revoking the provision of life-term, keeping only capital punishment for deaths due to rape.

The court also issued another rule, asking why it would not order the government to set up separate court for rapes and speedy disposal of the cases, to formulate witness protection laws for rape victims, maintaining a DNA database of rape perpetrators, setting up One-Stop Crisis centres in every district.

Secretary of the law ministry and others concerned have been made respondent in the petition to come up with explanations.

Another HC bench on the day asked the government to form an expert committee to determine the process and feasibility of importing anti-rape safety devices.

The HC bench of Justice M Enayetur Rahim and Justice Md Mostafizur Rahman passed the order and issued the rule following a writ petition filed by Children's Charity Foundation Bangladesh and Bangladesh Legal Aid and Services Trust (BLAST).

The court also issued a rule asking the authorities concerned to explain in four weeks why they should not be directed to provide safety and security for women and girls against incidents of rape and sexual assault at public places.

Barrister M Abdul Halim and Advocate Ishrat Hasan appeared for the writ petitioners in the court.





























