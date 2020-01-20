Xi discusses Rohingya repatriation issue with Myanmar





This was mentioned in a statement issued on Sunday at the end of the visit of Chinese President Xi Jinping's two-day state visit to Myanmar.

The two countries signed a number of deals. The Chinese side supports the efforts of Myanmar to address the humanitarian situation and promote peace, stability and development for all communities in Rakhine State, reads the statement.

Myanmar reiterated its commitment to receive verified displaced people based on the bilateral agreement reached between Myanmar and Bangladesh, according to the joint statement.

Myanmar thanked China for its understanding of the complexity of the issue and for all its support to Myanmar.

Bangladesh and Myanmar signed a repatriation deal on November 23, 2017.

On January 16, 2018, Bangladesh and Myanmar inked a document on 'Physical Arrangement', which was supposed to facilitate the repatriation.

It stipulates that the repatriation will be completed preferably within two years from the start.

Despite all the preparations, no Rohingya turned up on August 22 last year to accept the 'voluntary' repatriation offer, prompting authorities to suspend the process for the day.

The first batch of Rohingyas was scheduled to return on November 15, 2018 but it was also halted amid the unwillingness of Rohingyas to go back for the "lack of a congenial atmosphere" in Rakhine. -AP



















China has reaffirmed its willingness to provide further support, within its capacity, to Myanmar in the Rohingya repatriation process and resettlement of the displaced people from Rakhine State.This was mentioned in a statement issued on Sunday at the end of the visit of Chinese President Xi Jinping's two-day state visit to Myanmar.The two countries signed a number of deals. The Chinese side supports the efforts of Myanmar to address the humanitarian situation and promote peace, stability and development for all communities in Rakhine State, reads the statement.Myanmar reiterated its commitment to receive verified displaced people based on the bilateral agreement reached between Myanmar and Bangladesh, according to the joint statement.Myanmar thanked China for its understanding of the complexity of the issue and for all its support to Myanmar.Bangladesh and Myanmar signed a repatriation deal on November 23, 2017.On January 16, 2018, Bangladesh and Myanmar inked a document on 'Physical Arrangement', which was supposed to facilitate the repatriation.It stipulates that the repatriation will be completed preferably within two years from the start.Despite all the preparations, no Rohingya turned up on August 22 last year to accept the 'voluntary' repatriation offer, prompting authorities to suspend the process for the day.The first batch of Rohingyas was scheduled to return on November 15, 2018 but it was also halted amid the unwillingness of Rohingyas to go back for the "lack of a congenial atmosphere" in Rakhine. -AP