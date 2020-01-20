Another cold wave likely from Wednesday





"The cold wave is likely to hit the country's northern parts on Wednesday and later sweep across the country," AKM Nazmul Haque, a meteorologist of Bangladesh Meteorological Department, told UNB.









Sunday's lowest temperature was recorded at 12 degrees Celsius in Sreemangal while the mercury dipped to 16.4C in the capital, the Met office said.

Light rain is likely to occur at one or two places over Rangpur, Rajshahi, Dhaka, Mymensingh, Khulna and Sylhet divisions and it may remain mainly dry with temporary partly cloudy sky elsewhere over the country, the Met Office forecast said.

Meanwhile, light to moderate fog may occur at places over the country during late night to morning while the night temperature may fall by (1-2)°C and day temperature may fall slightly over the country during this period.

