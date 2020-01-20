290 govt officials are now OSD, state minister tells JS





State Minister for Public Administration Farhad Hossain told this in Parliament on Sunday while responding to a tabled question from BNP MP Golam Mohammad Siraj.

He said government officials are made OSD on different grounds that include promotion, taking part in training or higher education, and personal reason.

In reply to a query from Jatiya Party MP Mujibul Haque Chunnu, the state minister said a total of 313,848 posts remain vacant at present under different ministries. He informed the House that various measures were taken to fill up the vacant posts.

Farhad Hossain said the Public Administration Ministry in 2019 gave approval to create 88,123 posts under different ministries and departments.

In reply to a query from AL MP Morshed Alam, he told Parliament that the total number of government employees is 12.17 lakh.

While replying to a question from AL MP Rubina Akhtar, Law Minister Anisul Huq said the number of vacant posts of judges in different courts of the country is 158 against 1,697 posts.

He also said necessary measures were taken to fill up the vacant posts at the quickest possible time. -UNB















