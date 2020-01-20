Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 20 January, 2020, 2:33 AM
latest
Home Miscellaneous

290 govt officials are now OSD, state minister tells JS

Published : Monday, 20 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 20

Some 290 government officials are currently serving as officers on special duty (OSD) while 177 officials and employees are working at different ministries and departments on contract basis.
State Minister for Public Administration Farhad Hossain told this in Parliament on Sunday while responding to a tabled question from BNP MP Golam Mohammad Siraj.
He said government officials are made OSD on different grounds that include promotion, taking part in training or higher education, and personal reason.
In reply to a query from Jatiya Party MP Mujibul Haque Chunnu, the state minister said a total of 313,848 posts remain vacant at present under different ministries. He informed the House that various measures were taken to fill up the vacant posts.
Farhad Hossain said the Public Administration Ministry in 2019 gave approval to create 88,123 posts under different ministries and departments.
In reply to a query from AL MP Morshed Alam, he told Parliament that the total number of government employees is 12.17 lakh.
While replying to a question from AL MP Rubina Akhtar, Law Minister Anisul Huq said the number of vacant posts of judges in different courts of the country is 158 against 1,697 posts.
He also said necessary measures were taken to fill up the vacant posts at the quickest possible time.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Sagira Morshed murder case ready for trial after 32 yrs
Another cold wave likely from Wednesday
290 govt officials are now OSD, state minister tells JS
Press conference titled 'Lets End Inequality Together Make South Asia Fair for All'
Five more DU hunger striking students fall sick
BD to do better in ICT in future: Minister
Govt working to ensure quality edn: Minister
AL has no problem, if EC shifts city poll date : Quader


Latest News
Work commences on masterplan to boost tourism
Unity can bring sure success for BNP in city polls: Fakhrul
India beat Australia by 7 wickets to clinch ODI series
Iran threatens to reconsider cooperation with IAEA
BFDC employee dies in ‘custody’ in capital
Woman killed in road crash
President Xi discuses Rohingya issue with Myanmar
BNP observes Zia’s birth anniv
Dhaka stocks gain most since 2013
Bangladesh in Bangabandhu Cup semis
Most Read News
Writ seeks HC order on providing 'anti-rape device'
Man 'commits suicide' killing wife, 3 others
SSC, equivalent examinations rescheduled to start on Feb 3
60 killed in Houthi attack on camp in Yemen's Marib
Oil factory, cotton warehouse burned in Keraniganj fire
Last phase of Ijtema ends with Akheri Munajat
Expat woman found dead at Kaliganj
CAA is India’s internal matter: Hasina
Amar Ekushey Book Fair deferred to Feb 2
HC asks to form committee to prevent rape
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft