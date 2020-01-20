Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 20 January, 2020, 2:33 AM
latest
Home Editorial

UAE keen to take Bangladesh workers

Published : Monday, 20 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 46

UAE keen to take Bangladesh workers

UAE keen to take Bangladesh workers

It is promising to note that that Sheikh Abdullah bin Nahyan, minister of foreign affairs and international cooperation of the UAE, made an assurance that his country is likely to take workers from Bangladesh in the coming days. When Bangladesh Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen met him recently, Sheikh Abdullah bin Nahyan gave this assurance. Bangladesh's economy has not reached that level through industrial development, so to overlook manpower export as one of its prime drivers. Remittance of the expatiate workers is the second most important sector, second to RMG exports, based on which Bangladesh economy is aiming to  become a middle income nation within a short period of time.

A large section of Bangladesh's population is still poor and cannot go up to tertiary level of education. The skilled and semi-skilled SSC-passed and HSC are the ideal candidates for working abroad as expatriate workers. Additionally, people with advanced education can always go to any country for employment but that is not the case in point here.

Our Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas together with our embassies should seize all opportunity to send workers abroad. At a recent meeting with Bangladesh's foreign ministry officials to Gulf countries, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina also dwelt on this prospect and had appropriately urged them to do the needful in this regard. There she also mentioned about the difficulties faced by overseas jobseekers.

The agencies and middlemen fleece these people and take more than the needed amount of money to find work in various foreign countries. Too often our lower class innocent job seekers have been victims of cheating and swindling.  Bangladesh has been sending workers abroad for over four decades, and the problems with sinister manpower brokers are persisting for a long time. Sadly, our Ministry of Expatriates, Welfare and Overseas Employment has failed to address and settle the issues as of now.





Bangladesh has also earned notoriety abroad as quite often people from here go to different overseas destinations without valid papers and documents. For these illegal migrants, the legal ones suffered credibility as migrants taking nations in the past stopped taking workers from Bangladesh altogether. In order to restore the positive image of Bangladeshi workers, Bangladesh government has to ensure that people do not go to foreign countries with fake documents.

It is expected that our workers start for UAE soon through pro-active efforts from Bangladesh's embassy there. Lastly, our embassies in the Middle East countries must rigorously pursue to explore and reopen job markets in other countries of that region. 



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
UAE keen to take Bangladesh workers
Upgrade landing system of Shahjalal International Airport
Bumper production of winter vegetables
Economic diplomacy for expanding export and trade
Good luck Payra power plant
Border killing: Is it unstoppable?
Our deadly roads remain deadly
Iran must draw lesson from its costly mistake


Latest News
Work commences on masterplan to boost tourism
Unity can bring sure success for BNP in city polls: Fakhrul
India beat Australia by 7 wickets to clinch ODI series
Iran threatens to reconsider cooperation with IAEA
BFDC employee dies in ‘custody’ in capital
Woman killed in road crash
President Xi discuses Rohingya issue with Myanmar
BNP observes Zia’s birth anniv
Dhaka stocks gain most since 2013
Bangladesh in Bangabandhu Cup semis
Most Read News
Writ seeks HC order on providing 'anti-rape device'
Man 'commits suicide' killing wife, 3 others
SSC, equivalent examinations rescheduled to start on Feb 3
60 killed in Houthi attack on camp in Yemen's Marib
Oil factory, cotton warehouse burned in Keraniganj fire
Last phase of Ijtema ends with Akheri Munajat
Expat woman found dead at Kaliganj
CAA is India’s internal matter: Hasina
Amar Ekushey Book Fair deferred to Feb 2
HC asks to form committee to prevent rape
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft