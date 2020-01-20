

UAE keen to take Bangladesh workers



A large section of Bangladesh's population is still poor and cannot go up to tertiary level of education. The skilled and semi-skilled SSC-passed and HSC are the ideal candidates for working abroad as expatriate workers. Additionally, people with advanced education can always go to any country for employment but that is not the case in point here.



Our Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas together with our embassies should seize all opportunity to send workers abroad. At a recent meeting with Bangladesh's foreign ministry officials to Gulf countries, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina also dwelt on this prospect and had appropriately urged them to do the needful in this regard. There she also mentioned about the difficulties faced by overseas jobseekers.



The agencies and middlemen fleece these people and take more than the needed amount of money to find work in various foreign countries. Too often our lower class innocent job seekers have been victims of cheating and swindling. Bangladesh has been sending workers abroad for over four decades, and the problems with sinister manpower brokers are persisting for a long time. Sadly, our Ministry of Expatriates, Welfare and Overseas Employment has failed to address and settle the issues as of now.











Bangladesh has also earned notoriety abroad as quite often people from here go to different overseas destinations without valid papers and documents. For these illegal migrants, the legal ones suffered credibility as migrants taking nations in the past stopped taking workers from Bangladesh altogether. In order to restore the positive image of Bangladeshi workers, Bangladesh government has to ensure that people do not go to foreign countries with fake documents.



It is expected that our workers start for UAE soon through pro-active efforts from Bangladesh's embassy there. Lastly, our embassies in the Middle East countries must rigorously pursue to explore and reopen job markets in other countries of that region. It is promising to note that that Sheikh Abdullah bin Nahyan, minister of foreign affairs and international cooperation of the UAE, made an assurance that his country is likely to take workers from Bangladesh in the coming days. When Bangladesh Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen met him recently, Sheikh Abdullah bin Nahyan gave this assurance. Bangladesh's economy has not reached that level through industrial development, so to overlook manpower export as one of its prime drivers. Remittance of the expatiate workers is the second most important sector, second to RMG exports, based on which Bangladesh economy is aiming to become a middle income nation within a short period of time.