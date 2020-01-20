Strengthen diplomatic relation to resolve Rohingya crisis







The Rohingyas are the world's largest persecuted community. The military regime of Myanmar has been carrying its brutal military operation against for decades. The recent crackdown on Rohingyas in Rakhine State of Myanmar has got attention of the world communities. Malaysian Foreign has urged the Asean to address the "civil war" in Myanmar's Rakhine state to find a long-term solution to the Rohingya crisis.



The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), of which Myanmar is a member, is largely seen as an economic entity and not involved in humanitarian issues -- a stance that has been criticised for being silent on human rights. The perpetrators of Rohingya genocide must be brought to book and the quick repatriation of the Rohingyas who fled to Bangladesh following consultation should be ensured. The Gambia has filed a case against Myanmar last year for genocide on the persecuted minority community.











We hope that Bangladesh will strengthen its diplomatic relation with other ASEAN countries to put much pressure on Myanmar so that the country is compelled to take its people back.



