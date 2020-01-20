Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 20 January, 2020, 2:33 AM
latest
Home Op-Ed

Letter To the Editor

Strengthen diplomatic relation to resolve Rohingya crisis

Published : Monday, 20 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 20

Dear Sir

The Rohingyas are the world's largest persecuted community. The military regime of Myanmar has been carrying its brutal military operation against for decades. The recent crackdown on Rohingyas in Rakhine State of Myanmar has got attention of the world communities. Malaysian Foreign has urged the Asean to address the "civil war" in Myanmar's Rakhine state to find a long-term solution to the Rohingya crisis.

The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), of which Myanmar is a member, is largely seen as an economic entity and not involved in humanitarian issues -- a stance that has been criticised for being silent on human rights. The perpetrators of Rohingya genocide must be brought to book and the quick repatriation of the Rohingyas who fled to Bangladesh following consultation should be ensured. The Gambia has filed a case against Myanmar last year for genocide on the persecuted minority community.





We hope that Bangladesh will strengthen its diplomatic relation with other ASEAN countries to put much pressure on Myanmar so that the country is compelled to take its people back.

Habib Sarker



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Strengthen diplomatic relation to resolve Rohingya crisis
Syrian, Turkish intel chiefs thaw ties in Moscow
District conferences at Chittagong
Women entrepreneur: Disregarded portion of our economy
Resilience to cold waves
Unhygienic liquid diet in the market
The vice tightens on Iran with no sign of US sanctions easing
Does justice evoke equality?


Latest News
Work commences on masterplan to boost tourism
Unity can bring sure success for BNP in city polls: Fakhrul
India beat Australia by 7 wickets to clinch ODI series
Iran threatens to reconsider cooperation with IAEA
BFDC employee dies in ‘custody’ in capital
Woman killed in road crash
President Xi discuses Rohingya issue with Myanmar
BNP observes Zia’s birth anniv
Dhaka stocks gain most since 2013
Bangladesh in Bangabandhu Cup semis
Most Read News
Writ seeks HC order on providing 'anti-rape device'
Man 'commits suicide' killing wife, 3 others
SSC, equivalent examinations rescheduled to start on Feb 3
60 killed in Houthi attack on camp in Yemen's Marib
Oil factory, cotton warehouse burned in Keraniganj fire
Last phase of Ijtema ends with Akheri Munajat
Expat woman found dead at Kaliganj
CAA is India’s internal matter: Hasina
Amar Ekushey Book Fair deferred to Feb 2
HC asks to form committee to prevent rape
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft