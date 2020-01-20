Video
Farm labourers happy over off-time work at Dhamoirhat

Published : Monday, 20 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 17
Our Correspondent

DHAMOIRHAT, NAOGAON, Jan 19: Thousands of workers in Dhamoirhat Upazila of the district are happy for getting off-time work under the government's Employment Generation Programme for the Poorest (EGPP).
Their families are passing good times after the end of Aman season. Earlier, they had to pass hard times during the season.
Sources said Dhamoirhat is known as old Barind area. Generally, Aman and Boro paddies are cultivated here every year. Besides, Rabi crops are also cultivated in some areas of the upazila.
After the end of the Aman and the Rabi seasons, the labourers usually do not have any works.
Meanwhile, they are getting works under EGPP. Under this 40-day programme, 24 schemes have been launched in eight unions of the upazila. A total of 1,1,97 labourers are working under EGPP here.
A visit found 46 labourers working in a project of a 1.200-km road repairing at Komroil Paschim Adibasi Para in Agradigun Union.
A tribal worker Arati Pahan said they had to suffer much as they had no work after the Aman season. Now, this 40-day work has reduced their hardship. No bribe is required to get the work.
Another labourer Moyez Uddin said, "We are happy to manage meals for our families through the work."
Upazila Project Implementation Officer Md Israfil Hossen said the government is implementing the project so that labourers get work during lean period.




He also said, under the programme, a labourer works for five days in a week- from Saturday to Wednesday. They get Tk 200 as daily wage, and they deposit the money in their own bank accounts.
Total allocation for the upazila under the EGPP is Tk 95.76 lakh.
For this project, the locality is being developed and the working class people are being benefitted.
The project was completed on January 19. After this, the Boro season began from Monday and the labourers are getting works.



