Schoolgirl raped, peon sent to jail in Bhola





The accused person is Bachet, 22, son of Shah Alam Majhi of Char Shuvi Village under Ward No. 5 in Sayedpur Union of the upazila. He worked as peon-cum-night guard in 46 No. Kalia Government Primary School.

Local sources said Bachet raped the girl, an eighth grader, in third floor of the school on Thursday evening. Hearing victim's scream, locals rescued her and caught Bachet red-handed. Later, he was handed over to the police.

Victim said Bachet had been proposing to her since long. As she did not agreed with her proposal, he raped here.

Head Teacher of 46 No. Kalia Government Primary School Abul Hossain confirmed the incident adding that, Bachet was accused of the same allegations several times.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) (Investigation) of Daulatkhan Police Station (PS) Md Sadiqur Rahman said victim's father lodged a case file with the PS in this connection. Following this, victim's medical test was completed and the accused was sent to jail house, the OC added.

































DAULATKHAN, BHOLA, Jan 19: A person was sent to jail for raping a schoolgirl in Daulatkhan Upazila of the district on Friday.The accused person is Bachet, 22, son of Shah Alam Majhi of Char Shuvi Village under Ward No. 5 in Sayedpur Union of the upazila. He worked as peon-cum-night guard in 46 No. Kalia Government Primary School.Local sources said Bachet raped the girl, an eighth grader, in third floor of the school on Thursday evening. Hearing victim's scream, locals rescued her and caught Bachet red-handed. Later, he was handed over to the police.Victim said Bachet had been proposing to her since long. As she did not agreed with her proposal, he raped here.Head Teacher of 46 No. Kalia Government Primary School Abul Hossain confirmed the incident adding that, Bachet was accused of the same allegations several times.Officer-in-Charge (OC) (Investigation) of Daulatkhan Police Station (PS) Md Sadiqur Rahman said victim's father lodged a case file with the PS in this connection. Following this, victim's medical test was completed and the accused was sent to jail house, the OC added.