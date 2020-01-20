Video
Monday, 20 January, 2020, 2:32 AM
Three found dead in 2 dists

Published : Monday, 20 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondents

Three persons including two unidentified women were found dead in two districts- Rajshahi and Bogura, on Saturday.  
RAJSHSHI: Police recovered the half-melted body of a woman from a field in Omarapur area under Paba Upazila of the district on Saturday afternoon.
The deceased, 40, was not identified yet.
Deputy Police Commissioner of Rajshahi Metropolitan Police (RCC) Tariqul Islam said the locals spotted the body in the morning and informed police. Being informed, police rushed to the spot and recovered the body.
The body has been sent to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital for an autopsy.
A team of CID and PBI also went to the spot for collecting samples. They did not identify any injury mark on her body.
She might be killed around 10 to 12 days before and dumped her off at the area.
After getting autopsy report, the investigation will be on, he added.
BOGURA: Two persons including a woman were found dead in separate incidents in the district on Saturday.
Police recovered an unknown woman's body from Sonatala Upazila of the district in the afternoon.
Being informed by locals, police recovered the body from a land near Eidgah ground in Rakhalgachi Village in the afternoon.
The body was sent to Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital morgue, said Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Sonatala Police Station (PS) Abdullah Al Masud Chowdhury.
Police suspect that someone might have strangulated her and left the body there. On the other hand, police recovered a man's hanging body from Adamdighi Upazila of the district on Saturday morning.
Deceased Nur Islam, 48, was the son of late Rajab Ali of Karajbari Village in the upazila.
Locals said the deceased's wife found him hanging from the ceiling of his house in the morning. Being informed, police recovered the body.
Adamdighi PS OC Jalal Uddin confirmed the news.


