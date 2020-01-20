Rajshahi farmers busy planting Boro saplings





They have already suffered huge losses for not getting good prices of their Aman paddy.

"We are trying seriously to recover the loss of Aman paddy by making a bumper yield of Boro this season" said a number of farmers talking to The Daily Observer correspondent.

Upazila Agriculture Office sources said they are providing all necessary suggestions and support including making ideal seedbeds and parching process to the farmers in order to ensure good cultivation of Boro.

A field visit found the farmers working in full swing in their paddy fields for preparing their Boro fields and planting saplings. Farmers demanded fertilisers and pesticides at a reduced price rate. They hoped that they would get bumper yield if there is no natural disaster.

Hazrat Ali, a farmer of Chimma Village in the upazila, said, "We did not get good prices of Aman in the just concluded season. Now we hope the government shall ensure good prices of Boro." He has already planted Boro saplings in eight bighas and is working for bringing more lands under Boro cultivation. Upazila Agriculture Officer Shafiqul Islam said, "Necessary steps have been taken to ensure uninterrupted Boro rice cultivation."

























RAJSHAHI, Jan 19: Working hard in bone-chilling cold weather, farmers in Tanore Upazila of the district are planting Boro saplings.They have already suffered huge losses for not getting good prices of their Aman paddy."We are trying seriously to recover the loss of Aman paddy by making a bumper yield of Boro this season" said a number of farmers talking to The Daily Observer correspondent.Upazila Agriculture Office sources said they are providing all necessary suggestions and support including making ideal seedbeds and parching process to the farmers in order to ensure good cultivation of Boro.A field visit found the farmers working in full swing in their paddy fields for preparing their Boro fields and planting saplings. Farmers demanded fertilisers and pesticides at a reduced price rate. They hoped that they would get bumper yield if there is no natural disaster.Hazrat Ali, a farmer of Chimma Village in the upazila, said, "We did not get good prices of Aman in the just concluded season. Now we hope the government shall ensure good prices of Boro." He has already planted Boro saplings in eight bighas and is working for bringing more lands under Boro cultivation. Upazila Agriculture Officer Shafiqul Islam said, "Necessary steps have been taken to ensure uninterrupted Boro rice cultivation."