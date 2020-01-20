26 Indian fishers arrested in Bagerhat

BAGERHAT, Jan 19: Members of Bangladesh Navy detained 26 Indian fishermen from fairway buoy area of the Bay of Bengal near Mongla Port in the district on Saturday afternoon.

Mongla Police Station Sub-Inspector Md Ahad said the fishers were netting fish entering Bangladesh border illegally. So, they detained them.

They were handed over to Mongla Police Station and a case was filed against them.

They will be produced before Bagerhat court on Sunday morning.























